Explore A Truly Secluded Island At This White-Sand Florida Paradise Where Time Stands Still
You don't have to go as far as Thailand to discover an idyllic, private beach. Located approximately 3.5 miles off-shore from the northwestern panhandle, Florida's Dog Island may be the ultimate, timeless escape. A short trip from the small town of Carrabelle, Dog Island features endless white sandy shores along a slender, 7-mile barrier island. A haven for tranquility, "The Dog" consists of 1,800 acres including various maritime relics, rare wildlife, and versatile fishing opportunities. Although you won't have to swim to reach the small island, you can travel across the Saint George Sound by boat, ferry, kayak, or plane.
Known for its remote activities, there are no paved roads on the small island, nor are there public amenities like shops, restaurants, or resorts. Mostly secluded, Dog Island is home to nearly 100 residents, including several privately owned beach cottages. Preserved by the locals and The Nature Conservancy, the pristine island remains an exclusive part of natural history. From 18th-century shipwrecks to its relation to the beloved canine, you can leave your GPS behind within this low-key paradise. Whether you fish, swim, or walk, be sure to bring what you need to the place where time stands still.
Slow down for island adventure
With minimal civilization, there's plenty to explore on or around the white sand coastlines of Dog Island. Take the time to walk along the pure edges, where you may see hermit crabs with opportunities for shelling. Slow down while swimming in the warmth of the Gulf waters or fish for cobia and flounder in the Dog Island Reef. While "The Dog" is nestled at the tip of Apalachicola Bay, you might venture by boat to one of the neighboring barrier islands like St. George or St. Vincent. A great time to visit might be in the fall when it's less crowded and the weather has cooled some. With more accommodations, you can spread out your visit at the St. George Lighthouse & Museum, which is open at various times throughout the year. The entry fee is highly affordable, as adults and youth (13 and up) cost $5. Children 6 and under are free.
Stand still and observe the remnants of different maritime vessels upon the white sands. With the occurrence of storms over the years like Hurricane Michael, several ships have been divulged upon Dog Island's shores over time. These historical artifacts are there for you to gaze at, located mainly near the west end of the island. For a better perspective, kayak or boat around the placid island at your leisure. Let time slip away taking endless photos of these ancient behemoths while the sun goes down.
Extend your stay on Dog Island
If you want to extend your time with "The Dog," you may find the occasional beach house available to rent on the island. General camping may be scarce, but Grande Tours Family Outdoor Center might offer overnight camping options following the Leave No Trace policy. However, there are more options in nearby Carrabelle. Check for a variety of vacation rentals in or around St. George and Alligator Point as well.
There is an ongoing ferry and charter service from the town. Call ahead 24 hours in advance to make a reservation. Schedule and times do vary depending on the day and time of year. The ferry is approximately $15 each way, and is intended for Dog Island residents and guests only. All other travelers cost $100 for a charter ride (also each way). Additionally, the water taxi does not appear to allow visitors to bring cars onto the island. There is a grassy landing airstrip for those with private planes with a small fee attached. Check with the Dog Island Airport for updated information.