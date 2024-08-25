Explore A Truly Secluded Island At This White-Sand Florida Paradise Where Time Stands Still

With minimal civilization, there's plenty to explore on or around the white sand coastlines of Dog Island. Take the time to walk along the pure edges, where you may see hermit crabs with opportunities for shelling. Slow down while swimming in the warmth of the Gulf waters or fish for cobia and flounder in the Dog Island Reef. While "The Dog" is nestled at the tip of Apalachicola Bay, you might venture by boat to one of the neighboring barrier islands like St. George or St. Vincent. A great time to visit might be in the fall when it's less crowded and the weather has cooled some. With more accommodations, you can spread out your visit at the St. George Lighthouse & Museum, which is open at various times throughout the year. The entry fee is highly affordable, as adults and youth (13 and up) cost $5. Children 6 and under are free.

Advertisement

Stand still and observe the remnants of different maritime vessels upon the white sands. With the occurrence of storms over the years like Hurricane Michael, several ships have been divulged upon Dog Island's shores over time. These historical artifacts are there for you to gaze at, located mainly near the west end of the island. For a better perspective, kayak or boat around the placid island at your leisure. Let time slip away taking endless photos of these ancient behemoths while the sun goes down.