How To Pack Thoughtfully Like Marie Kondo For A More Relaxed, Joyful Vacation

"Does this spark joy?" is Marie Kondo's catchphrase that encourages you to consider what kind of environment makes you happy and what items will contribute to your well-being — but it can also be applied to packing luggage for a vacation or work trip. According to Marie Kondo, "To ask what sparks joy isn't merely a change of habit; it changes your entire life." Therefore, evaluating your list and the personal belongings you have chosen for your trip is vital. Ask yourself: Is this item something I truly need on my trip, or is it better suited for my life at home? Will this item add joy once I reach my destination?

Don't waste precious space packing items you should buy instead, such as basic toiletries and electronics. Many hotels and accommodations will provide the basics, and you can buy other necessities, such as sunscreen and disposable razors, at a pharmacy. Carefully consider whether your hair straightener and other gadgets, made for your home country's voltage, will work at your destination without an adapter. Perhaps your hair tool is better suited for your home life but not abroad. When it comes to clothes, pack your favorite pieces that make you feel comfortable and at ease. Remember, one of the benefits of leisure travel is being free from the burden of everyday life, so bringing fewer pieces of clothing will reduce unnecessary decision-making and simplify your life.