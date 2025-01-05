How To Pack Thoughtfully Like Marie Kondo For A More Relaxed, Joyful Vacation
Are you one of those last-minute packers who throw clothing, toiletries, and other personal belongings in the suitcase the night before your flight, only to realize that you forgot your bathing suit or packed too many sweaters you don't need? Whether packing just one carry-on for a short weekend getaway to Mexico or needing to pack for a long ski trip to Hokkaido, you should plan to maximize space and reduce stress. Don't fret— channel Marie Kondo and apply the KonMari Method for an impeccably packed suitcase.
Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant, author, and TV personality who promotes simple and effective tidying systems. Before packing, go through your suitcase and discard remnants from previous trips, especially old bag tags and stickers. Old tags and stickers could get accidentally scanned, sending your luggage to the wrong destination and putting a damper on the start of your trip. Then, make a list of travel essentials based on your journey. Consider the time of year, the activities you will partake in, and any cultural considerations. For instance, you may want to pack an extra pashmina to cover your head and arms when visiting temples and mosques. The accessory is also perfect for jazzing up a boring outfit or keeping you warm in a chilly restaurant.
Only pack things that spark joy
"Does this spark joy?" is Marie Kondo's catchphrase that encourages you to consider what kind of environment makes you happy and what items will contribute to your well-being — but it can also be applied to packing luggage for a vacation or work trip. According to Marie Kondo, "To ask what sparks joy isn't merely a change of habit; it changes your entire life." Therefore, evaluating your list and the personal belongings you have chosen for your trip is vital. Ask yourself: Is this item something I truly need on my trip, or is it better suited for my life at home? Will this item add joy once I reach my destination?
Don't waste precious space packing items you should buy instead, such as basic toiletries and electronics. Many hotels and accommodations will provide the basics, and you can buy other necessities, such as sunscreen and disposable razors, at a pharmacy. Carefully consider whether your hair straightener and other gadgets, made for your home country's voltage, will work at your destination without an adapter. Perhaps your hair tool is better suited for your home life but not abroad. When it comes to clothes, pack your favorite pieces that make you feel comfortable and at ease. Remember, one of the benefits of leisure travel is being free from the burden of everyday life, so bringing fewer pieces of clothing will reduce unnecessary decision-making and simplify your life.
Folding with the KonMari Method
Now that you've carefully curated the most essential items, it's time to pack! Marie Kondo's advice to pack a suitcase is similar to organizing a pantry or closet, which involves discernment, decluttering, and the famous KonMari fold, where clothes are packed standing up and all items are visible. Start with a T-shirt, and once you master the technique, you can build on it to fold everything else. First, lay your shirt flat, draw an invisible line down the middle, and fold one side toward the center. Fold the other side the same way. Then, fold in half lengthwise, but be sure to leave a little gap at the end. Finally, make two folds until your T-shirt becomes a tidy rectangle. Stand the tee upright, and it's ready to go into your suitcase.
For pants, fold the legs in half, then fold them upwards toward the waistband, leaving a gap. Then, fold the pants in half or thirds. After folding all your garments into rectangles, pack everything in the upright position. For suits, lay them flat. If you're packing bras, make sure to place them on top, and don't flatten them. Another helpful tip: Use packing cubes for underwear, socks, and other small items. Now that you've finished packing, tick off the other items on Rick Steves' to-do list before traveling.