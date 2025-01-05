Costa Rica's Cloud Rainforest Hides A Tropical Wonderland Of Rare Orchids And Vibrant Beauty

While there are many things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation, the Monteverde Orchid Garden is a true hidden treasure. Weave around the short paved path, which is accessible for visitors of all ages, to explore the tropical garden bursting with orchids. Don't miss the guided 45-minute garden tour that will provide you with interesting details about the unique flowers and the best way to care for them. Your expert guide will point out the tiniest orchid varieties that need to be viewed through a magnifying glass. Aspiring botanists and nature lovers alike will be fascinated by the garden's biodiversity and colorful charm, making it a sanctuary in the heart of Santa Elena that should not be missed.

A Tripadvisor reviewer says, "You will see many varieties and some endemic to Costa Rica only, some that only bloom once a day and some of the tiniest orchids that I personally never knew even existed." After learning about orchid varieties in the garden, you will be able to identify the wild plants in the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve. If you are up for adventure, you can even climb trees in the reserve because it is the country's first-ever tree-climbing park. To spend a few days exploring Santa Elena and the Monteverde region, base yourself at Hotel Belmar, a year-round eco-friendly hotel that is a carbon-neutral property and even has its own farm.