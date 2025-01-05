The Sunsets On This South American City's Famous Beach Are So Stunning Viewers Clap For Them
In the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain and lapped by the powerful waves of the Atlantic Ocean, the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is blessed with one of the world's best beaches: Ipanema Beach. This 1.5-mile stretch of sand anchored at the western end by striking hills called the Two Brothers (also known as the Dois Irmãos in Portuguese). While the beach is a hub for surfers and sunbathers alike, the most popular time to visit is at sunset when the glowing light fades in spectacular fashion. The sunsets are often so mesmerizing that beach goers even clap in awe as the ocean glitters and the Two Brothers are silhouetted against the darkening sky.
While Brazil has a reputation for being a dangerous South American destination, Ipanema is one of the safest parts of the city, not to mention one of the most expensive as well. The beachfront is lined by exclusive hotels, restaurants, bars, boutiques, and apartments that overlook the iconic shoreline.
Ipanema Beach, along with the neighboring stretch of Copacabana Beach, are the most popular neighborhoods for travelers to visit in Rio de Janeiro. Ipanema is located about 14 miles from RIOgaleão International Airport. Rio de Janeiro is a year-round destination with an average temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the most popular time to visit for prime beach weather is between December and March, the hot and sunny summer season.
The best sunset viewing spots in Rio
Though Brazil, South America's largest country, is a tourist haven, you can still escape the crowds. While the most iconic place to watch the sunset is on Ipanema Beach with your feet in the sand, there are a variety of other beautiful locations that are not as busy. For an adventure, hike up the Two Brothers hill that flanks the western edge of Ipanema. Consider taking Viator's Two Brothers Hike; the two- to three-hour experience with an expert guide promises spectacular vistas, and some of the proceeds benefit local communities.
To watch the sunset in glamorous surroundings, stay at the Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro and venture to their eighth-floor rooftop Pool Bar's sleek infinity-edge pool and open-air cocktail lounge. Here, you can enjoy the sunset with a caipirinha in hand and have the perfect view of Ipanema with the Two Brothers in the distance. If you don't mind the crowds, head to Arpoador Rock, a large outcropping that juts out into the Atlantic and teems with people at sunset.
A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "What I loved most was how lively and diverse Ipanema is — you can relax, play beach volleyball, or join in a game of futebol with locals." After the sun has gone down, head for dinner at the nearby Arp Bar, a boho-chic spot renowned for its seafood, or the buzzy Boteco Belmonte, where you can sample humble Brazilian dishes.