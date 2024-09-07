Think Twice Before Visiting These Dangerous South American Destinations
South America has a certain allure that can't be denied. Its plentiful, vibrant cities and bustling street culture can easily draw tourists from across the world. But make no mistake, there are some destinations in the extensive continent that even seasoned travelers may want to think twice about visiting. Though history buffs may love the idea of treading the same streets as drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Medellín, Colombia, trying out one of Brazil's famous Caipirinha cocktails from a stand in a favela, or hiking one of South America's most iconic trails, we wouldn't recommend booking the next flight to locations on our list.
In 2021 alone, there were 55,100 gun-related homicides in South America, according to a 2023 Global Study on Homicide published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Just like every travel hotspot worldwide, there are advantages and disadvantages to every town, city, and village; however, crime statistics help us dodge areas where the bad outweighs the good. Some places in South America are better avoided if you want a stress-free trip that goes off without a hitch, no matter how enticing the idea may seem. According to research, including advice from government tourist boards, you may want to take these destinations off your must-visit list.
Medellín, Colombia
Many may remember Medellín, Colombia, as the stomping ground of infamous cartel leader Pablo Escobar. During his reign throughout the 1980s and early '90s, Escobar brought with him violence and wealth. To this day, many people in the area have surprisingly fond memories of the cocaine-pushing philanthropist, with many calling him by his beloved nickname, Pablito, even though he was killed decades ago in 1993. Though Escobar's cartel is no longer in operation, Medellín can still be a dicey place to visit. In 2022, 31-year-old Colombian DJ Marcela Graciano was found dead in a home in the city.
The gruesome murder was just one of many crimes that continue to plague the infamous hotspot. Political Science Professor Pedro Piedrahíta Bustamante at the University of Medellín told The Guardian, "Medellín is a nucleus of transnational crime networks." He went on to emphasize that weapons were a big issue, adding, "That's why, despite all the transformations of the last decades, negative indicators of crime persist in the city."
Caracas, Venezuela
This South American destination is one of Venezuela's most prominent cities. Caracas is a hub for everything the country has to offer, from education to fundamental industries. Though the architecture is impressive and the vibrant nature of Caracas can't be denied, like many central major capitals, it has a dark underbelly. Travelers shouldn't be surprised to see armored vehicles roaming the streets at night in Caracas. While it may seem slightly worrying and unusual compared to what you may be used to, this mode of transport is considered the safest way to get to the airport after sunset, given the crime in the area.
Daytime travel isn't much better. Before you hop on public transport, you may want to think twice. Buses and metro trains are considered largely unsafe due to reports of armed robberies. As well as the worrying crime rate, Caracas is prone to regular power cuts, meaning that there's a strong possibility flights will be delayed. Illegal activity is also rife around Maiquetia Airport, from pickpocketing to burglary. For a safer alternative, consider the South American lakeside destination that's often overlooked.
The favelas in Brazil
Rio de Janeiro beaches are among some of the most beautiful in the world, so it's not hard to see why many travelers have this popular Brazilian city on their bucket list. The densely populated, sun-kissed location is home to around 11 million people. While there are some incredible destinations in the city, such as Santa Teresa and Urca, tourists and permanent residents may want to avoid venturing into the city's famous favelas. In general, Britain's official foreign travel advice is that visitors should not enter any favelas across Brazil. According to the organization, even taking the wrong turn and ending up in a favela accidentally can have fatal consequences.
To compound this, a 2014 research published by Revista de Saúde Pública shows that while you aren't statistically more likely to come to harm by entering a favela alone, there are conflict zones within certain areas due to territorial disputes between drug gangs. Areas next to ports and airports are particularly dangerous. These hotspots often lead to higher homicide rates. Getting mixed up in such activity isn't good for anyone's vacation!
Santiago, Chile
At first glance, Santiago's glittering nighttime aerial view could be mistaken for that of New York or London. It's a busy metropolitan area and home to almost 7 million people, making it somewhat of a mecca. However, the U.S. Department of State asks travelers to remain on guard when visiting because of its volatile civil unrest. Unfortunately, as the nation's capital city, Santiago can often be a hub for the worst of crimes. Due to the unbalanced political state, ad-hoc demonstrations often cause chaos, wreaking havoc on the city's public transport system and making it virtually nonexistent.
Scams and other illegal activities are also rife in the city, especially when it comes to getting to and from the airport. Unofficial taxi drivers will often pose as regulated businesses, luring customers into their cabs only to charge them an excessive fee. Interestingly, in a 2023 survey published by El Mostrador, nearly 53% of Chileans said they would be happy with the government taking extreme measures to negate crime, such as introducing a greater military presence.
Salvador da Bahia, Brazil
Take a short stroll around the cobbled streets of Salvador da Bahia in Brazil, and you'll be transfixed by welcoming storefronts, brightly painted buildings, and the gentle sound of music coming from one of the city's many festivals. There is plenty to draw tourists in, but opportunists looking to make a quick buck are all too aware that it can be easy pickings. Not only that, but rival criminal gangs have no qualms about who gets caught in the crossfire of their ongoing disputes.
Data collected by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project in 2023 showed worrying statistics. As published by Insight Crime, the ongoing battle between organized crime outfits and the authorities was to blame for an estimated 1,700 deaths in the locality. The upset and threat of violence in Salvador is a particular problem for residents. Gabriela Ashanti, project manager at the Odara Institute in Bahia, told the publication, "Some areas of the city were paralyzed, including schools, health centers and buses – public transport not running in certain areas at certain times as a result of these conflicts."
Lima, Peru
If culture and a rich history are what you're after, Lima, Peru, has it by the bucket load. Full of museums and home to some of the most famous under-the-radar ancient ruins in the world, Lima's significance can't be underestimated. But all that glitters isn't always Incan gold. In 2023, a jump in crime rates sparked Peru's president, Dina Boluarte, to declare a state of emergency in some districts. Organized crime caused chaos in the city, so much so that the military had to be called in to deal with it.
The decision came after a military grenade was thrown into a nightclub in the San Juan district, but it was the straw that broke the camel's back. Crime complaints reached new heights in 2022, elevating from 120,350 in 2021 to 160,200, according to Reuters. If that data isn't enough to put you off, the U.S. Department of State has some stern words for travelers to Peru in general to help them keep a sober head. The organization warns travelers against taking part in hallucinogenic drug use that has become more popular in recent years. While it may seem like an enlightening experience, previous travelers have found themselves falling victim to all sorts of serious crimes while under the influence, from robbery to sexual assault.
Quito, Ecuador
Nestled on the lower slopes of a volcano in an Andean valley is Quito, Ecuador's capital. Quito gained UNESCO World Heritage Site status thanks to its preserved market hub and long and storied history. But while it's certainly worthy of its title, Quito has plenty of problems. In early 2024, things came to a head when gunmen barged their way onto a live TV broadcast in another of Ecuador's cities, Guayaquil. Though no one was killed, the incident was enough for Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, to call upon the armed services to get disruptions under control across the country.
Though this particular ruckus didn't take place in the country's capital, the unrest was felt there. Looters made their way through downtown Quito as the military took to the streets, and gangs were quick to push back on Noboa's declaration on crime. Four police officers were kidnapped, including one from Quito. As a result, it's not hard to see why governmental bodies, such as Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, would rather visitors pick somewhere else to go unless absolutely necessary, given the ongoing upset.
The red zones in Colombia
Chances are that if you keep up with the state of the world, you've heard of Colombia's infamous red zones. Venture into these areas as a tourist, and you're putting your future into the hands of fate, and it may not be kind. These dangerous locations in Colombia, such as Guaviare, are characterized by the presence of guerrilla groups, and they don't take kindly to strangers. Kidnappings are common in these areas, so it's best not to plan trips here any time soon.
These paramilitary groups are plentiful and strong in numbers. The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia has membership numbers estimated to be as high as 7,000, while the National Liberation Army, a far-left Marxist guerrilla organization, is 3,000 strong. The latter also happens to be the largest drug cartel in the country. That's just the tip of the iceberg. Villagers living in these red zones live in fear of being targeted by guerilla groups if they support the wrong outfit. If that's how locals feel, imagine walking into that situation as a foreign national and think better of it.
The Death Road in Bolivia
While many of the other locations we've discussed are no-go areas due to political unrest, organized crime, or higher-than-average homicide rates, this particular destination has its infrastructure to blame. Near the Cumbre Pass in Bolivia lies one of the most treacherous roads in the entire world. Aptly dubbed Camino de la Muerte, aka Death Road, the beaten path is a high-altitude combination of stomach-churning bends and sheer drops. Nothing stands between the mountainous road with drops of over 1,000 feet, meaning accidents seldom end well for travelers.
Despite being dubbed the world's most dangerous road by the Inter-American Development Bank, it's become somewhat of a magnet for thrill-seekers wanting to see just how close to the edge they can get. Though the views are undeniably breathtaking and otherworldly, getting the perfect photo can come at much too high a price. Around 200 people die on Death Road every year, making it one of the most macabre places in the region.
Given its situation, it's not hard to see why many motorists succumb to the track's volatility. Travelers brave enough to take the risk will see a fast and heady mix of cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and more along the route. In short, hazards are everywhere, and even extreme caution might not be enough to avoid a life-changing — or life-ending — accident. Steer clear of this reckless mistake and take another road instead!
Buenaventura, Colombia
When considering which destinations you should and shouldn't visit, travel guides just like this one are essential. Making sure you do your research can be the difference between having a grand old time or unwittingly stepping foot into one of the most dangerous areas in a continent, just like Buenaventura, Colombia. On the surface, the port city may seem like a relatively unassuming place, but don't let the book fool you by its cover. Buenaventura's history is unsightly. In 2007, the New York Times dubbed it Colombia's most dangerous city thanks to escalating drug wars. These days, things aren't much better.
Any town dubbed the "Capital of Horror" shouldn't be on your must-visit list. In 2021, local resident Tatiana Angulo told The Guardian about the murder of her neighbor's teenage sons. "They got mixed up in it," she explained. "We used to be able to hang out and have a laugh on the street corners, but now that's where the killings happen." Angulo went on to say that she was scared for her life, regardless of wanting peace. Despite how bad the situation is, locals are afraid to speak out against the paramilitary groups that reign in case they find themselves victims. In 2023, it was also reported that the company that runs the port was largely owned by a known drug trafficker.
Villa 31, Argentina
Just like many South American cities, Buenos Aires in Argentina has its own slums — some more notorious than others. Known as Villa 31, the community of shacks is close to the Illia highway near the port, but it's no mere dot upon the landscape. It's home to a whopping 40,000 people, making it a hive of activity, for better or worse. Not only is the infrastructure virtually non-existent (Villa 31 has no electricity of its own and a makeshift sewage system), but the buildings are piled upon each other precariously, leading to another set of issues. This underprivileged area had the second-highest murder rate in the city in 2019, and smart travelers would still do well to avoid it today.
Even residents of Villa 31 aren't immune to the area's troubles. Break-ins are so common that many building owners go to the length of covering them wholly with metal cages. YouTuber Indigo Traveller dared to venture through the locality in 2023, and his findings weren't surprising. The host, Nick, spoke to a man working for the local fire service, who said two to three people fall from buildings every day, as well as the story of a former bank robber who had just emerged from a prison sentence and was sleeping rough in the area. One Redditor also took to the platform to tell his tale of walking into Villa 31. Locals warned him not to go there, and though he came to no harm, he was warned by Villa 31 shopkeepers that he should leave rather than go further in.
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Guayaquil, like many cities in Ecuador, has fallen victim to the crime surge that has stretched across the country in recent years. Not only did gunmen interrupt a live broadcast in the port destination in early 2024, but things quickly escalated in the months that followed after Ecuador's president declared war on crime. In March of the same year, nine people were killed in an attack in the neighborhood of Guasmo. Witnesses saw armed men pull up in a vehicle before opening fire, making for a truly distressing scene.
It's also important to note that Guayaquil has a very high murder rate, and even though the majority of it is gang-related, it is not unheard of for tourists to get caught in the mix. In 2014, a Japanese couple enjoying their honeymoon was shot by assailants from an infamous kidnapping ring. The husband was killed, while the wife survived. While this may be some time ago now, the risk hasn't subsided. The most dangerous parts of the city are supposedly the city center, the south, and the port areas. The gov.uk website also advises travelers to be aware of disruption in the form of (usually fake) bomb threats and explosions, often carried out by criminals in the area looking to cause unrest.
Methodology
South America is a sprawling continent consisting of 12 countries and almost 400 million people. It's home to some breathtaking sites, historical wonders, and a rich, storied culture, so it's understandable that many travelers would love to venture there. However, it's important to realize that some areas are less advisable to visit than others.
Though we haven't traveled to these destinations personally, we have scoured government websites and blogs and found important crime statistics that helped us compile a comprehensive, trustworthy list of destinations to avoid when visiting this (arguably beautiful) part of the world. If your wanderlust gets the best of you and you find yourself in one of these localities, always be sure to check current travel advice and exercise extreme caution. After all, coming home safely is the end goal of any successful trip.