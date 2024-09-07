Think Twice Before Visiting These Dangerous South American Destinations

South America has a certain allure that can't be denied. Its plentiful, vibrant cities and bustling street culture can easily draw tourists from across the world. But make no mistake, there are some destinations in the extensive continent that even seasoned travelers may want to think twice about visiting. Though history buffs may love the idea of treading the same streets as drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Medellín, Colombia, trying out one of Brazil's famous Caipirinha cocktails from a stand in a favela, or hiking one of South America's most iconic trails, we wouldn't recommend booking the next flight to locations on our list.

In 2021 alone, there were 55,100 gun-related homicides in South America, according to a 2023 Global Study on Homicide published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Just like every travel hotspot worldwide, there are advantages and disadvantages to every town, city, and village; however, crime statistics help us dodge areas where the bad outweighs the good. Some places in South America are better avoided if you want a stress-free trip that goes off without a hitch, no matter how enticing the idea may seem. According to research, including advice from government tourist boards, you may want to take these destinations off your must-visit list.