Hidden In Central America's Lush Rainforests Is A Vibrant City With A Low Cost Of Living
While Honduras doesn't often make the list of popular destinations in Central America for expats, this wildly underrated country has a few hidden gems. If you're looking for a strong contender when it comes to low living costs, look no further than El Progreso, located in the Yoro department of northwestern Honduras, sandwiched between the Ulúa River and Mico Quemado mountains.
El Progreso was founded in 1927 as a banana trade center and has since expanded into an industrial hotspot. With a population of just over 120,000, it's the fifth-largest city in Honduras. El Progreso is conveniently located 12 miles from the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula.
According to LivingCost, El Progreso ranks in the top 34% of places in the world for affordability. The average cost of living for a single person is just $883 per month or $2096 for a family of four. Housing and rent are economical, running $309 for a one-bedroom apartment and $536 for a three-bedroom apartment in the city center. You'll have plenty of cash left over to explore the lush surrounding area and indulge in Honduran specialties like baleadas (tortillas stuffed with beans and cheese).
What to do and eat in El Progreso
Explore El Progreso's quaint city center, starting at the Railway Museum (Museo Ferroviario). This museum is the only one of its kind in Honduras, demonstrating the evolution of railroad travel in the country from the early 20th century to the present day. The Railway Museum has a collection of antique locomotives, passenger cars, and other train memorabilia, along with a photography exhibition documenting the history of Honduras' railroads.
Sample rich Honduran cuisine at one of El Progreso's top restaurants, Asados Tipicos Las Tejas. This family-style restaurant is renowned for its exceptional grilled meats and asado-style barbeque. Sip a piña colada over pork ribs or shrimp ceviche while enjoying the laidback atmosphere. For a caffeinated pick-me-up and a sweet treat, check out Ara Macao Café & Lounge. Sample the cafe's award-winning brews, cultivated locally at nearly 5,000 feet above sea level, or indulge in a banana and Nutella crepe.
Natural beauty near El Progreso
El Progreso is the gateway to stunning locations like the coastal town of Tela, which overlooks the Caribbean. Located around 40 miles from El Progreso, this charming beach town boasts a handful of beaches, nature preserves, and a rich Indigenous culture from the surrounding Garífuna communities. Lay out a towel and lounge on the soft white sands of Tela Beach, or head inland to explore the sprawling Lancetilla Botanical Garden, one of the largest botanical gardens in the world. Founded by Dr. William Popenoe and the United Fruit Company in 1926, Lancetilla was used to research banana diseases and the ideal methods for cultivating tropical fruits. The garden complex spans over 4,000 acres and is home to 1,200 species of plants, along with walking trails and Popenoe's former home.
Slightly further afield from El Progreso is Pico Bonito National Park. The park is named for its "beautiful peak," towering 7,992 feet above the city of La Ceiba, the gateway to Central America's "Little Amazon." This massive national park spans nearly 250,000 acres, featuring a diversity of seven ecosystems, over 400 species of birds, and fascinating animals, from jaguars and anteaters to white-faced monkeys and tapirs. The best way to explore the park's incredible biodiversity is on foot. The park's most popular trail leads to El Bejuco Falls, a 4.5-mile hike that winds along the Cangrejal River, passing glimmering waterfalls and swimming holes with a 2,280-foot elevation gain. For more outdoor adventures in Honduras, visit Utila, a secret Central American island with pristine beaches and remarkable marine life.