Hidden In Central America's Lush Rainforests Is A Vibrant City With A Low Cost Of Living

While Honduras doesn't often make the list of popular destinations in Central America for expats, this wildly underrated country has a few hidden gems. If you're looking for a strong contender when it comes to low living costs, look no further than El Progreso, located in the Yoro department of northwestern Honduras, sandwiched between the Ulúa River and Mico Quemado mountains.

El Progreso was founded in 1927 as a banana trade center and has since expanded into an industrial hotspot. With a population of just over 120,000, it's the fifth-largest city in Honduras. El Progreso is conveniently located 12 miles from the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula.

According to LivingCost, El Progreso ranks in the top 34% of places in the world for affordability. The average cost of living for a single person is just $883 per month or $2096 for a family of four. Housing and rent are economical, running $309 for a one-bedroom apartment and $536 for a three-bedroom apartment in the city center. You'll have plenty of cash left over to explore the lush surrounding area and indulge in Honduran specialties like baleadas (tortillas stuffed with beans and cheese).