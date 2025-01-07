Iceland's Less-Touristy Peninsula Delivers Dreamy Black Sand Beaches And Otherworldly Mountains
There's a reason why Iceland is on so many travelers' bucket lists. Aside from Iceland being consistently recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, it also offers breathtaking scenery, unique villages, and often incredible views of the northern lights. While a lot of visitors opt to stay close to the capital of Reykjavík, there is so much more of Iceland to explore along the Ring Road that takes you all around the country. One place you absolutely should not miss is the Stokksnes peninsula, home to a black sand beach, a stunning mountain, and some lovely villages and attractions that will help you get to know the Icelandic way of life.
The Stokksnes peninsula is in southeastern Iceland, a little more than a six-hour drive from Reykjavík. It's also conveniently only 10 minutes off the Ring Road, making it a great stop on a road trip itinerary. Keep in mind that visiting Iceland can be expensive since the cost of living is much higher there compared to other countries, and you'll have to pay a fee of 900 Icelandic kroná (about $6.50 USD) per person to enter the Stokksnes and Vestrahorn area, which includes entry to the black sand beach, the local lighthouse, and the nearby Viking Village. Of course, prices are always subject to change depending on when you go. Several paths and trails around the area can take you to different parts of the peninsula, so you can pick and choose what you want to see.
Explore the beautiful Stokksnes Beach and Vestrahorn Mountain
Vestrahorn and Stokksnes Beach, although a little less visited by tourists, are still highly recommended places to go in Iceland. The black sand along the shore and dunes near the water have an otherworldly beauty to them and are just at the base of the mountain, so you can use the marked paths (noted by color), such as the "yellow" path, to walk along the beach. This area is also a great place to take pictures. Just be careful walking along the coast. Like another Icelandic black sand beach, Reynisfjara, you should be wary of the deadly sneaker waves that can carry you out to sea very quickly. Further south of the beach at the end of a causeway is the white Stokksnes Lighthouse that stands out against the dark backdrop of the land and offers an incredible view of the mountain.
Vestrahorn Mountain also has a few other, somewhat challenging paths that allow hikers to reach a slightly higher elevation, like the "blue" path that takes you around the mountain to different vantage points as well as the neighboring Viking Village. Vestrahorn Mountain is a stunning, spiky peak that reaches 1,490 feet tall, so it can be quite demanding for hikers at times. It's recommended that travelers visit from the spring to early fall when the weather is mild, but if you're willing to brave the cold, Stokksnes peninsula is also stunning in the winter when you can see the northern lights best.
Visit Höfn and the Viking Village while traveling around Stokksnes
Close to Vestrahorn Mountain is a "Viking Village" that is actually a movie set made to look like an authentic Viking village, though it never made it to filming. The area around the mountain has been featured on TV shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher," however, but the village mostly serves as a place for tourists to pay the entrance fee to get on the hiking paths, enjoy drinks and snacks, or stay in the guesthouse or nearby campsite. The area around the village is also home to some wildlife like reindeer, Arctic foxes, and wild horses. Visitors can also walk around the village to see what a Viking settlement might have looked like hundreds of years ago.
About 20 minutes west of Vestrahorn is the fishing town of Höfn, which is one of the largest communities in Iceland. Because of this, Höfn is an excellent place to base yourself if you plan on spending a few days around the Stokksnes peninsula since you can find a lot of accommodations and restaurants in the town. From Höfn's tourist office, you can also plan excursions and tours to the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon and the Fjallsárlón Lagoon, where you can see the glacial icebergs as well as wildlife like seals, puffins, and orcas. Höfn is also near the base of the Vatnajökull Glacier and National Park. And if that's too much ice for you, you can visit the geothermal hot tubs in Hoffel, about 15 to 20 minutes away from town. If you'd like to plan a trip to Stokksnes or other parts of the country, check out our guide on destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland.