Iceland's Less-Touristy Peninsula Delivers Dreamy Black Sand Beaches And Otherworldly Mountains

There's a reason why Iceland is on so many travelers' bucket lists. Aside from Iceland being consistently recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, it also offers breathtaking scenery, unique villages, and often incredible views of the northern lights. While a lot of visitors opt to stay close to the capital of Reykjavík, there is so much more of Iceland to explore along the Ring Road that takes you all around the country. One place you absolutely should not miss is the Stokksnes peninsula, home to a black sand beach, a stunning mountain, and some lovely villages and attractions that will help you get to know the Icelandic way of life.

The Stokksnes peninsula is in southeastern Iceland, a little more than a six-hour drive from Reykjavík. It's also conveniently only 10 minutes off the Ring Road, making it a great stop on a road trip itinerary. Keep in mind that visiting Iceland can be expensive since the cost of living is much higher there compared to other countries, and you'll have to pay a fee of 900 Icelandic kroná (about $6.50 USD) per person to enter the Stokksnes and Vestrahorn area, which includes entry to the black sand beach, the local lighthouse, and the nearby Viking Village. Of course, prices are always subject to change depending on when you go. Several paths and trails around the area can take you to different parts of the peninsula, so you can pick and choose what you want to see.