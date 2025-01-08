The Fiery Red Sand Beach On This European Island Is Known For Ravishingly Beautiful Sunsets

There are plenty of beaches to choose from in the island nation of Malta. The country's three islands — Malta, Gozo, and Comino — lie in the Mediterranean Sea near Sicily and boast more than 30 beaches where you can swim nearly year round. The fiery red sand of Ramla Bay on the island of Gozo is enhanced by the reddish hues of sunrise and sunset, so time your visit to experience the intense glow of nature when you'll have the beach practically to yourself. Its Maltese name, Ramla l-Ħamra, translates as "red sand," so even early settlers knew how special it was.

Ramla Bay is one of Malta's 11 Blue Flag beaches, which means that the Foundation for Environmental Education awarded it this honor for meeting high standards in cleanliness, safety, and access for all. The country's water quality also gets high marks that place Malta among the top three countries in the world to swim. Ramla Bay is a great spot for snorkeling and, around the islands, scuba divers of all levels are in luck, as Malta has a variety of dive sites with lots of submerged ships, caves, and reefs to explore. The island nation's crystal clear, azure waters are legendary. Malta is the perfect Mediterranean island for a historic vacation, as it has been inhabited since 5900 B.C.