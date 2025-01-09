How To Protect Your Privacy When Using A Hotel's Smart TV

Sometimes the need for feeling secure in a hotel room doesn't just extend to locks on the door but also to the security of one's personal information. In order to provide the most comfort and familiarity to their guests, many modern hotels have become outfitted with Smart TVs. While this can be very convenient for those who wish to pick up where they left off on their favorite shows or search the web with ease, it can also be a liability for those who wish to keep their private information private.

Smart TVs belong to a type of technology known as IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices that connect and share data between other such capable devices in a network. Devices such as these are becoming ubiquitous within the public landscape, and especially within hotels. While the proposed intent of these devices is to provide a uniquely personalized experience, key to that personalization involves mining data from IoT devices based on search history, viewing habits and even voice recognition.

With the advent of the "smart hotel", more IoT devices will be implemented into hotel rooms for the sake of a deeply automated and personalized experience. Therefore, it is important for the customer to be aware of how they can protect their privacy. While maybe unintentionally, most Smart TVs in hotel rooms are not set up to block some of the more intrusive features used by manufacturers and third parties for data mining. But just like finding ways to make yourself feel safer when alone in a hotel room, there are still ways to adjust the set in one's room to ensure that anyone wary of their privacy can achieve peace of mind.