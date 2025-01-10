The 'Venice Of The West' Is A Colorful And Quirky Bohemian Houseboat Community In California
Nicknamed the "Venice of the West" for its 400-some floating homes, Sausalito, California, is a slice of upscale bohemian heaven. Located just north of the Golden Gate Bridge on sparkling Richardson Bay, Sausalito is a paradox of laid-back hippie roots and lavish living. This unique community of houseboats dates back to the 1800s when San Franciscans began to convert fishermen's shacks and houseboats into thrifty (and tax-free) vacation homes, taking on the self-proclaimed nickname of "Venetians of the West." Sausalito saw its golden era during the 20th century when abandoned World War II military vessels at the nearby Marinship shipyard were repurposed into a fleet of floating homes.
The 1950s and '60s brought alternative-lifestyle-seeking hippies and beatniks, cementing Sausalito in the history books. Permanent residents included Shel Silverstein, Maya Angelou was a frequent visitor, and Otis Redding is said to have composed his legendary "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" during a stay in Sausalito. Today this quirky waterside community is still thriving, a hodgepodge of ramshackle houseboats and designer barges with gourmet kitchens and Japanese teak tubs at seven-figure price tags. Catch the boat over from San Francisco, one of the world's most scenic ferry rides, and explore the floating homes, waterfront restaurants, and local art scene in beautiful Sausalito.
Sausalito's floating homes
Sausalito's main attraction is, of course, the eclectic floating homes. The best area to admire these whimsical, colorful houseboats is Waldo Point Harbor. Take a stroll on the docks past "front yards" filled with potted succulents, mosaic mermaid sculptures, and a rainbow-colored motley of floating homes. Some of the community's most famous properties have included the Taj Mahal, a floating replica of India's most renowned landmark complete with marble floors, a wine cellar, and a meditation solarium. While this buoyant behemoth was unfortunately damaged during a storm in March of 2023, there's plenty more to see in Sausalito.
Other highlights include the S.S. Vallejo, a retired passenger ferry moored in Sausalito in 1948 by artists Gordon Onslow Ford and Jean Varda. The S.S. Vallejo was used as a studio and meeting ground for creatives like Maya Angelou, Ruth Asawa, and Allen Ginsberg. Now under new ownership, the weathered ferry still hosts resident artists, continuing the ship's creative tradition. Keep an eye out for the Fairy Tale, a lifeboat dating back to 1944, and The Alpha, a former World War II Naval lab office. For a truly unique accommodation experience and the perfect couples' getaway, book a night on one of the floating homes through a platform such as VRBO or Airbnb.
The best things to do in Sausalito
After exploring Sausalito's quirky floating community, walk on the picturesque seaside boardwalk toward Swede's Beach. Along the way, take in the sparkling waters of Richardson Bay and views of Angel Island and Alcatraz — one of the United States' biggest and best-loved tourist traps. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to one of Sausalito's waterfront restaurants for fine dining and dazzling harbor views. Visitors love Scoma's, offering fresh seafood and Italian fare in a historical Victorian building. Enjoy a steaming bowl of clam chowder or decadent lobster risotto while admiring the vistas of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Given its rich artistic roots, checking out the local art scene is a must in Sausalito. Right off the waterfront is the revered Heath Ceramics. Specializing in timeless functional home goods, Heath Ceramics has been cranking out stoneware in Sausalito since 1959. Browse colorful vases, dinner plates, and serving bowls in the showroom, or book a tour of the original factory, still used today to produce its iconic hand-crafted dinnerware. As the day draws to an end, catch a nightcap at the No Name Bar. This intimate, funky bar is an institution, entertaining famous musicians, artists, visitors, and locals alike since 1959. Have a pint or two while listening to live jazz and blues in the eccentric lounge.