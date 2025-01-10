The 'Venice Of The West' Is A Colorful And Quirky Bohemian Houseboat Community In California

Nicknamed the "Venice of the West" for its 400-some floating homes, Sausalito, California, is a slice of upscale bohemian heaven. Located just north of the Golden Gate Bridge on sparkling Richardson Bay, Sausalito is a paradox of laid-back hippie roots and lavish living. This unique community of houseboats dates back to the 1800s when San Franciscans began to convert fishermen's shacks and houseboats into thrifty (and tax-free) vacation homes, taking on the self-proclaimed nickname of "Venetians of the West." Sausalito saw its golden era during the 20th century when abandoned World War II military vessels at the nearby Marinship shipyard were repurposed into a fleet of floating homes.

The 1950s and '60s brought alternative-lifestyle-seeking hippies and beatniks, cementing Sausalito in the history books. Permanent residents included Shel Silverstein, Maya Angelou was a frequent visitor, and Otis Redding is said to have composed his legendary "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" during a stay in Sausalito. Today this quirky waterside community is still thriving, a hodgepodge of ramshackle houseboats and designer barges with gourmet kitchens and Japanese teak tubs at seven-figure price tags. Catch the boat over from San Francisco, one of the world's most scenic ferry rides, and explore the floating homes, waterfront restaurants, and local art scene in beautiful Sausalito.