'Atlantis Of The East' Is A Perfectly Preserved Ancient Asian City Beneath The Waters Of A Lake

Some of the best dive sites in the world give you a taste of the unexpected. Maybe that comes as a stunning coral reef or an interaction with curious wildlife. But sometimes, the best dive sites give you a glimpse of forgotten history. Diving into an ancient site that used to be inhabited by humans can provide you with a ton of insight into the past. One such place is the 600-year-old underwater city of Shicheng, a town known as the "Atlantis of the East." Its well-preserved buildings were intentionally flooded and "forgotten" in 1959. Although the city hasn't had any citizens in over 60 years, Shicheng still retains much of its architecture, which dates back to the 16th century and even earlier.

Shicheng is located in the Zhejiang province of China, 131 feet beneath the surface of Qiandao Lake. Qiandao Lake is about 225 miles from the bustling city of Shanghai, a nearly five-hour drive. However, to reach the site of Shicheng, you will also need to navigate to the southwestern side of the lake to the town of Dashuzhen, where you'll find accommodations, which adds a few more hours to the trip.

When Shicheng, the so-called "Lion City," was flooded about 60 years ago as part of a construction project for a power station and the Xin'an Dam, reportedly 300,000 people had to relocate to other parts of China. The city was "found" again during an exploratory mission by the Chinese government in 2001. Since then, there have been more expeditions to see the city, which is miraculously well-preserved from being underwater all these years.