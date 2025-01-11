'Atlantis Of The East' Is A Perfectly Preserved Ancient Asian City Beneath The Waters Of A Lake
Some of the best dive sites in the world give you a taste of the unexpected. Maybe that comes as a stunning coral reef or an interaction with curious wildlife. But sometimes, the best dive sites give you a glimpse of forgotten history. Diving into an ancient site that used to be inhabited by humans can provide you with a ton of insight into the past. One such place is the 600-year-old underwater city of Shicheng, a town known as the "Atlantis of the East." Its well-preserved buildings were intentionally flooded and "forgotten" in 1959. Although the city hasn't had any citizens in over 60 years, Shicheng still retains much of its architecture, which dates back to the 16th century and even earlier.
Shicheng is located in the Zhejiang province of China, 131 feet beneath the surface of Qiandao Lake. Qiandao Lake is about 225 miles from the bustling city of Shanghai, a nearly five-hour drive. However, to reach the site of Shicheng, you will also need to navigate to the southwestern side of the lake to the town of Dashuzhen, where you'll find accommodations, which adds a few more hours to the trip.
When Shicheng, the so-called "Lion City," was flooded about 60 years ago as part of a construction project for a power station and the Xin'an Dam, reportedly 300,000 people had to relocate to other parts of China. The city was "found" again during an exploratory mission by the Chinese government in 2001. Since then, there have been more expeditions to see the city, which is miraculously well-preserved from being underwater all these years.
Only highly experienced divers can go to Shicheng, China's underwater city
To be fair, not everyone can go to experience Shicheng up close and personal. But for the few who can, they'll be met with stunning stone carvings of lions, dragons, mythical creatures, and more, including 265 discovered archways throughout the city. Although Shicheng is believed to date back to A.D. 621., many of the buildings and walls found at the site are likely from the 1500s through the 1700s. There are also five entry gates around the city, which is remarkable since most Chinese cities typically have four to denote north, south, east, and west, such as in Beijing's Forbidden City. Though Shicheng may not have the same mythology as the fabled Atlantis, it still offers a window into China's past.
Shicheng is only accessible to advanced divers through the few dive companies that are offering trips to the site. You can still learn to scuba dive if you're a beginner, but you will need significant experience logged before you attempt a journey to Shicheng. Even advanced divers must prove they have deep water, night diving, and buoyancy control experience. If you are eligible, you can book a trip through companies like Beijing Dragon Diving Club, Big Blue, and Zi Ao Diving Club, which operate in the spring, summer, and early fall. Most dive trips are very contained, carrying only six to eight divers at a time, and must be guided. If you're planning a trip to Asia and want to avoid huge crowds or bad weather, see our guide on the worst times of the year to visit China.