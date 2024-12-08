The Worst Time Of Year To Take A Vacation To China
China is a huge country with bustling cities, lush forests, stunning mountainous landscapes, and vast engineering megaprojects, such as the world's largest airport terminal. There's so much to see across this ancient civilization, but like anywhere in the world, you've got to time it right. A summer break in Shanghai may sound great, but temperatures through June, July, and August can hit 104° F. "Hot but tolerable," some may think, but don't overlook the 84% summer average humidity. As locals and ex-pats have told us, Shanghai can be an overwhelmingly big, hot, and humid metropolis.
Still, there is an even less opportune time to visit the People's Republic and it has nothing to do with the weather. The Chinese New Year begins between January 21 and February 20, depending on the new moon cycle. Chinese are entitled to seven consecutive days off during this period, which sees an exodus from Shanghai and other major cities and retreats to landmarks across the country. That may sound like a good time for an easy-going tour of China's urban areas, but "exodus" is not an exaggeration. Public life in Shanghai and other major cities is near a standstill, with many shops, restaurants, and businesses closed. Meanwhile, leading attractions such as Tongguan Ancient City and the Great Wall will likely throng with domestic tourists. But China is a vast country and is also home to several of Asia's best lesser-known destinations, such as the beautiful town of Fenghuang — so you should never dismiss it. Just plan the timing of your trip with forethought.
Ghostly megacities, buzzing tourist attractions
There are a few rules for visiting China. For example, we recommend you avoid wearing a green hat and politely decline strangers' tea house invites. We also recommend that you avoid travel not just during the Chinese New Year but also the National Golden Week in October.
Established to celebrate the country's founding in 1949, National Golden Week moves hundreds of millions of domestic tourists across the country, desolating some areas and overwhelming others. This event causes the usual pattern of commerce. Hotels sell out and so do trains, planes, and other modes of transportation. Goods and services become considerably more expensive, too, and the race for space around you can rob the attraction of its interest and appeal wherever you are, from the Terracotta Army to the Temple of Heaven. If you choose to travel to China during Golden Week or the Chinese New Year, prepare for an assault course of inconveniences.
The best time to visit China is from mid-February to April and September to October — apart from the National Golden Week. The weather is generally at its most hospitable during these periods, and there are no huge festivities that will disrupt civilian life. China is arguably at its prettiest during this period, with magnolias, chrysanthemums, peonies, violets, and irises blooming in the west and coloring the landscape with vibrant bursts of white, yellow, red, pink, and blue. There's a chance you could get caught up In April's Qingming Festival, but those crowds are generally much smaller and could be an exciting cultural experience.