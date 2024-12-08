The Worst Time Of Year To Take A Vacation To China

China is a huge country with bustling cities, lush forests, stunning mountainous landscapes, and vast engineering megaprojects, such as the world's largest airport terminal. There's so much to see across this ancient civilization, but like anywhere in the world, you've got to time it right. A summer break in Shanghai may sound great, but temperatures through June, July, and August can hit 104° F. "Hot but tolerable," some may think, but don't overlook the 84% summer average humidity. As locals and ex-pats have told us, Shanghai can be an overwhelmingly big, hot, and humid metropolis.

Still, there is an even less opportune time to visit the People's Republic and it has nothing to do with the weather. The Chinese New Year begins between January 21 and February 20, depending on the new moon cycle. Chinese are entitled to seven consecutive days off during this period, which sees an exodus from Shanghai and other major cities and retreats to landmarks across the country. That may sound like a good time for an easy-going tour of China's urban areas, but "exodus" is not an exaggeration. Public life in Shanghai and other major cities is near a standstill, with many shops, restaurants, and businesses closed. Meanwhile, leading attractions such as Tongguan Ancient City and the Great Wall will likely throng with domestic tourists. But China is a vast country and is also home to several of Asia's best lesser-known destinations, such as the beautiful town of Fenghuang — so you should never dismiss it. Just plan the timing of your trip with forethought.