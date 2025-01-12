America's Highest Botanical Garden Is A Stunning, Free-To-Visit Alpine Beauty In The Rockies

Even though Colorado locals have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Vail, it's still arguably one of the most gorgeous towns to visit in the Rockies. It's also one of the best cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe — specifically the Swiss Alps — thanks to its mountainous terrain. Aside from skiing, Vail is also home to other natural places where you can enjoy the great outdoors, like the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, which is the highest alpine garden in the United States. These gorgeous botanical spaces offer visitors the opportunity to discover all the beauty of Vail even when there isn't a ton of snow on the ground.

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens sit at 8,250 feet above sea level, just on the edge of the main village of Vail in Ford Park. They are about two hours away (driving) from the Colorado capital of Denver. These gardens are not just for show — they're an important ecosystem and conservation project dedicated to protecting over 3,000 different types of alpine plant species, which is why the gardens are open to all for free (although there is a suggested donation of $20 per visitor).

Those who are interested in learning more can also visit the Education Center to view exhibits and participate in both public and private tours, as well as special events that are happening in the garden. In addition, tourists and locals can visit the Alpine House, where rare plants are kept indoors in a cold-temperature environment that mimics the actual European Alps. The gardens are also part of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as of 2023, as they champion bio-conservation at a global level.