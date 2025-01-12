America's Highest Botanical Garden Is A Stunning, Free-To-Visit Alpine Beauty In The Rockies
Even though Colorado locals have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Vail, it's still arguably one of the most gorgeous towns to visit in the Rockies. It's also one of the best cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe — specifically the Swiss Alps — thanks to its mountainous terrain. Aside from skiing, Vail is also home to other natural places where you can enjoy the great outdoors, like the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, which is the highest alpine garden in the United States. These gorgeous botanical spaces offer visitors the opportunity to discover all the beauty of Vail even when there isn't a ton of snow on the ground.
The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens sit at 8,250 feet above sea level, just on the edge of the main village of Vail in Ford Park. They are about two hours away (driving) from the Colorado capital of Denver. These gardens are not just for show — they're an important ecosystem and conservation project dedicated to protecting over 3,000 different types of alpine plant species, which is why the gardens are open to all for free (although there is a suggested donation of $20 per visitor).
Those who are interested in learning more can also visit the Education Center to view exhibits and participate in both public and private tours, as well as special events that are happening in the garden. In addition, tourists and locals can visit the Alpine House, where rare plants are kept indoors in a cold-temperature environment that mimics the actual European Alps. The gardens are also part of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as of 2023, as they champion bio-conservation at a global level.
The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens are one of the best places to visit in Vail all year
Because the Alpine House is temperature-controlled, visitors can enjoy the splendor of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens during any season — even when it's sunny and warm. The Alpine House also has over 200 bulbs and plants from Europe, South America, and South Africa. When the weather is good, the public can also stroll through the outdoor Aspen Grove and find columbine flowers, wildflowers, and other greenery throughout the area.
Each part of the garden is themed after where certain plants are from, such as Western Europe or the Himalayas. There are also waterfalls, rock gardens, ponds, a meditation garden, and even a children's garden with an amphitheater. Not only are the gardens a beautiful place for plant enthusiasts, but they are also an excellent area for bird watching. Yoga lovers can also come to the gardens for morning workouts in the summer and early fall (for a fee).
During the winter, visitors can rent snowshoes and take self-guided walks to see how these cold-weather plants fare in the freezing temperatures. Snowshoes only cost $10 to rent, but prices can always be subject to change. And, of course, the Betty Ford Alpine Garden is very close to Vail hotels and resorts (via local bus), so they make for an easy stop in the wintertime if you want to take a break from the ski slopes. If you're planning a trip to Vail soon, take a look and see why Colorado is the state with the best skiing in the United States.