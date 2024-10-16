Colorado Locals Love To Hate The Iconic Resort Town Of Vail. Here's Why

When you want access to America's best and most iconic beaches, you head to Florida. If you want to increase your chances of bumping into a Kardashian (or at least a lookalike), make Los Angeles' celebrity hotspots your stomping grounds. And when you wish to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw, New York City is the place to be. But when it comes to skiing, few spots in the U.S. are more synonymous with the sport than Vail, Colorado. With plenty of ski resorts, including the renowned Vail Ski Resort — the largest ski mountain in the state — it attracts nearly four million visitors annually, most eager to carve up the slopes. Then again, as more tourists flock to Vail, the locals who call it home are increasingly disillusioned. What was once a quaint mountain town has become overrun, overpriced, and overcrowded, leaving many residents feeling alienated in their own community.

But believe it or not, Vail wasn't always this way. In fact, it's practically a baby in town years, having only been officially incorporated in 1966. Before that, it was nothing but a sheep pasture, until two war veterans, Peter Seibert and Earl Eaton, decided to turn it into a skier's paradise. With the backing of investors, they transformed Vail into one of the most famous resort towns in the world, building ski lifts, restaurants, hotels, and more. On paper, it sounds like a dream destination for snow lovers — and for tourists, it certainly is. But for the locals? Not so much.