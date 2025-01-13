The Daredevil European Adventure That Had Rick Steves Waking In The Night Clutching His Mattress

Rick Steves is known for his great travel tips and his guides to experiencing some of the best (and avoiding the worst) places in the world. The travel expert is all about having authentic experiences while traveling, and many times, traveling requires us to step out of our comfort zone. But sometimes it's more of a leap out of our comfort zone. For example, after Steves took on the via ferrata from Mürren to Gimmelwald, the experience stayed with him. "For the next several nights I awoke in the wee hours, clutching my mattress," according to Rick Steves' Europe. Here's why.

If you've never heard of a via ferrata, it translates to "iron way" in Italian. This involves traversing a mountain using a series of metal rungs or pins secured into the rock along with a metal cable that you can hold on to. The via ferrata from Mürren to Gimmelwald is just one of many throughout the mountains of Europe. Though this via ferrata is unique compared to many others since you'll be making your way down the mountain from Mürren to Gimmelwald as compared to climbing up a mountain.

Parts of the route are on a fairly typical mountain trail; however, there will be a number of times with some pretty intense exposure with the valley floor thousands of feet below you. "The route takes you along the very side of the cliff, like a tiny window washer on a geologic skyscraper," Steves said. You'll be crossing a swinging narrow suspension bridge, climbing down ladders, and you'll likely get the biggest adrenaline rush at "die Hammer Eck" (Hammer Corner). That's what seems to have happened to Steves.