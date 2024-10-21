Hidden On The Shores Of A Swiss Lake Is A Charming Village Straight Out Of A Storybook
If you're looking for a fairytale vibe for your vacation, it's hard to top Switzerland. The country's flair for the enchanting makes it a perennial dream destination for visitors who wouldn't mind cosplaying as fantasy characters in settings that would give even the most seasoned traveler reasons to pause and think, "Is this place real?"
Perhaps no other place in the country exhibits this magical aura more than Iseltwald, a small village southeast of Bern that is home to a whopping total of just over 400 residents, according to the demographic compiler UrbiStat. Iseltwald is located on the southern edge of Lake Brienz, a body of water that is arguably in the running for one of Switzerland's best lakes. The village is also known for its wooden chalets, flower-filled balconies, and impressive mountain views that make it an underappreciated travel gem if there ever was one.
What makes Iseltwald genuinely unique is its blend of romantic allure and front-door access to outdoor adventure. Visitors can take a boat ride across the lake, explore the winding pathways of the village, or simply relax by the shore and take in the tranquil ambiance. From hiking trails that lead to breathtaking vistas to day trips to nearby Interlaken and its famous peaks, Iseltwald offers a variety of activities that ensure an unforgettable and captivating experience.
Iseltwald's fairytale streets and culinary delights
While the area surrounding Iseltwald is celebrated for its natural beauty, the main draw for visitors to the village is its ambiance. The rich cultural experience that allows travelers to immerse themselves in the slow Swiss lifestyle is, for many, as rewarding as hiking to the country's most dramatic peaks. The mountains serve as a backdrop to buildings that reflect traditional Swiss architecture, including wooden chalets that have stood for more than a century.
Visitors can start exploring the town by walking along the scenic lakefront promenade, where the views of Lake Brienz and the surrounding Alps are nothing short of magical. The promenade eventually leads to a famous pier, a location that was featured in the popular Netflix series "Crash Landing on You." Even if you're not a fan of the show, the pier offers visitors excellent scenery for photos.
And be sure to check out the village's traditional Swiss cuisine, including dishes like raclette — a soft cheese usually melted over potatoes and pickled onions— and freshly caught fish. Iseltwald is just a few hours from Lavaux, the little-known Swiss wine region. Swiss wines are a featured part of dining and almost guarantee guests will be treated to an unforgettable experience. Some establishments, like the restaurant in Chalet du Lac, offer lakeside dining, where you can enjoy your meal with uninterrupted views of the water and mountains in the distance.
Outdoor adventures on Lake Brienz and beyond
Iseltwald's idyllic location on the shores of the mountain-kissed Lake Brienz means you won't be left wanting for options when it comes to outdoor activities. With calm waters that reflect the Bernese Alps in the distance, kayaking and boating are great ways to get out onto the water and see a different view of the village. Visitors can also take scenic boat tours that provide excellent views of the Giessbach Falls, which flow into the lake.
The village is also a great gateway to some excellent hiking in the area. The Iseltwald-to-Senggflue viewpoint trail is a 45-minute hike to an incredible lake lookout that takes you over streams and past historic chalets. You can also check out the Giessbach Falls up close via a walking trail that starts on the eastern end of the village and features barbecue areas equipped with wood for lunch and dinner breaks.
If you don't want to end the fairytale before heading back to Switzerland's metropoles but want to skip Geneva, you're in luck. Iseltwald is ideally located for day trips to the nearby towns of Interlaken and Grindelwald, where visitors can explore more of the region's charming culture and scenery while adding a bit of variety to their stay.