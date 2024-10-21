Hidden On The Shores Of A Swiss Lake Is A Charming Village Straight Out Of A Storybook

If you're looking for a fairytale vibe for your vacation, it's hard to top Switzerland. The country's flair for the enchanting makes it a perennial dream destination for visitors who wouldn't mind cosplaying as fantasy characters in settings that would give even the most seasoned traveler reasons to pause and think, "Is this place real?"

Perhaps no other place in the country exhibits this magical aura more than Iseltwald, a small village southeast of Bern that is home to a whopping total of just over 400 residents, according to the demographic compiler UrbiStat. Iseltwald is located on the southern edge of Lake Brienz, a body of water that is arguably in the running for one of Switzerland's best lakes. The village is also known for its wooden chalets, flower-filled balconies, and impressive mountain views that make it an underappreciated travel gem if there ever was one.

What makes Iseltwald genuinely unique is its blend of romantic allure and front-door access to outdoor adventure. Visitors can take a boat ride across the lake, explore the winding pathways of the village, or simply relax by the shore and take in the tranquil ambiance. From hiking trails that lead to breathtaking vistas to day trips to nearby Interlaken and its famous peaks, Iseltwald offers a variety of activities that ensure an unforgettable and captivating experience.

