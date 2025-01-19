Florida's Hidden Water Wonderland Offers Crystal-Clear Springs And Endless Underwater Adventures
A natural freshwater spring in the Florida panhandle is home to a hidden water park where visitors can enjoy the thrills of a high-speed waterslide or experience the more immersive (literally) underwater world of scuba diving. At Vortex Spring Adventures, would-be divers can learn the craft and experienced divers can enjoy a 58-foot-deep, crystal-clear freshwater spring where the fish will literally eat right out of their hands.
What's more, the park offers everything water lovers will need for a day, or for a weekend, with on-site camping, rustic cabins, or lodges that feature hotel-style rooms with private bathrooms. Grills are available for guests who might like to prepare their own meals, and adults are free to enjoy (responsibly, of course) an alcoholic beverage or two in designated areas. In some areas of the park, pets are even allowed, making this a truly inclusive family-style experience that's ideal for a summertime retreat. The springs come out of the ground at a chilly 68 degrees year-round, and, like other crystalline spring waters in the area, underwater visibility is nearly endless.
Dive, or learn to dive, at Vortex Spring
There's no better way to enjoy Vortex Spring than to dive deep to the spring's cavernous mouth. Experienced divers can explore the entire spring for a $25 daily dive pass, and that includes the chance to enter the sizable cave where the spring emerges. Divers can go up to 115 feet deep if they swim another 100 yards into the cave before they hit the park's security gate. The gate was installed to prevent further incursion into the spring and to protect diver safety. And, for newbies, Vortex Spring Adventures offers certified diver training classes so they can learn the craft and can visit other Florida diving destinations that are perfect for new divers.
Vortex Spring's perfectly clear waters are inhabited by loads of resident fish and reptiles — no, there aren't any alligators, but divers might see their share of musk turtles. Fish that live around the spring include largemouth bass, koi, gar, catfish, American eels, and sunfish, like bluegill and redear. The fish are all conditioned to people, so they're not shy. Divers can actually feed the fish — a bluegill feeding frenzy is a pretty incredible sight.
Make it a vacation, not just a day trip
For some, a hot day spent swimming, snorkeling, or diving at Vortex Spring Adventures is exactly what they need. For others, the more time they spend in the cool, clear waters of the spring, the better. With nearly 28 million gallons of chilled freshwater entering the 200-foot spring basin every day, there's plenty of water to go around. With several water slides, plenty of grass-lined beach space and lots of room to spread out, Vortex Spring is a great place for families to come and spend a few days out of the Florida heat.
The spring is located near the small town of Ponce de Leon, Florida, which is located about halfway between Pensacola and Tallahassee, just off of Interstate 10. Visitors who wish to stay overnight — or spend a few nights — at Vortex Spring Adventures can either grab one of the park's campsites, or choose among a host of other lodging options, from spacious lodge rooms or more rustic cabins. Because of its handy location in the Florida Panhandle, there's no shortage of things to do if a visit to Vortex Spring is just part of a larger vacation. Bring the kids. Bring the dog. Bring a sense of adventure and get into — and under — the water at this unique Florida water park.