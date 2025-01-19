Florida's Hidden Water Wonderland Offers Crystal-Clear Springs And Endless Underwater Adventures

A natural freshwater spring in the Florida panhandle is home to a hidden water park where visitors can enjoy the thrills of a high-speed waterslide or experience the more immersive (literally) underwater world of scuba diving. At Vortex Spring Adventures, would-be divers can learn the craft and experienced divers can enjoy a 58-foot-deep, crystal-clear freshwater spring where the fish will literally eat right out of their hands.

What's more, the park offers everything water lovers will need for a day, or for a weekend, with on-site camping, rustic cabins, or lodges that feature hotel-style rooms with private bathrooms. Grills are available for guests who might like to prepare their own meals, and adults are free to enjoy (responsibly, of course) an alcoholic beverage or two in designated areas. In some areas of the park, pets are even allowed, making this a truly inclusive family-style experience that's ideal for a summertime retreat. The springs come out of the ground at a chilly 68 degrees year-round, and, like other crystalline spring waters in the area, underwater visibility is nearly endless.