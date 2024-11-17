Swim In Cold Crystalline Spring Waters At This Beautiful Florida Panhandle Destination
For some, one of the best vacation activities is diving. Whether you do it with a mask and snorkel or full-on scuba gear, diving can give you a glimpse into what life is like under the surface. Florida is full of fantastic spots, such as the Blue Heron Bridge, an amazing scuba diving place at a magical beach.
However, you don't have to go to the coast to dive in the Sunshine State. In fact, some of the best dives are in natural springs. One such option is Morrison Springs. Situated almost directly north of Panama City Beach (one of the deadliest beaches because of its rip tide), this pristine spring is practically begging for you to jump in.
If you're not a professional diver, don't worry. Morrison Springs has something to offer for everyone, and you can't beat the natural beauty of the surrounding park. So, if you want to bask in the wonder of Florida's ecosystem while beating the crowds in Orlando and St. Petersburg, Morrison Springs is an excellent choice.
What to know about Morrison Springs
Morrison Springs is part of the Morrison Springs State Park, which was established in 2004. The springs are fed by an underground aquifer, which produces over 48 million gallons of clear water daily. The water is often so clear that you can almost see all the way to the bottom, 300 feet down.
Swimming and diving are allowed (although not at night). At the bottom of the main pool there is a cavern that has yet to be explored. No one knows how deep the cavern goes, and it's too dark to dive into it safely. There are two other pools in which you can swim and dive, but they're much shallower.
The park spans 161 acres, which includes walking trails and a boat ramp. Multiple boardwalks overlook the springs so you can enjoy the water without getting in, too. There's also a diving dock for those who just want to swim.
Planning a trip to Morrison Springs, Florida
If you're trying to dive all the way down at Morrison Springs, chances are you have the equipment to do so. Fortunately, Florida has plenty of diving springs scattered throughout the state, so you can plan your trip hitting as many as possible. Morrison Springs is just seven miles from Ponce de Leon, which has its own state park and natural pools to dive into. You can also try less-known Lake City, which has countless crystal-clear springs.
According to visitors, the best time to dive is early in the morning before the crowds arrive. This is when the water is clearest, making it easier to see what you're doing and enjoy the splendor of the springs as much as possible. The water is also very cold, so plan accordingly.
Outside of enjoying the park and diving in the water, there's not much else to do around Morrison Springs. If you're looking for attractions and dining options, you'll have to head south to the coast, where you can run into cities like Panama City Beach, Destin, and Miramar Beach. These cities are perfect for a white-sand vacation along the Gulf Coast. If you spend the morning diving at the springs, you can be at the beach within about an hour, depending on which beach you want to visit.