Why You Should Book An Inside Room On A Cruise Ship

If you're planning a cruise, and especially if you've never been on one, you may be wondering if it's worth shelling out a lot of money for a room with a view of the ocean or an interior courtyard. What you might not be considering is a less-expensive inside room. It makes sense. You want to breathe in the ocean air and get the most out of your cruise, and having a room with a window or a balcony can feel like a perk worth splurging on. However, it's absolutely worth considering an inside room. First, it's the best cruise cabin if you're on a budget, as it can be far less expensive. For instance, at the time of this writing, one Norwegian Cruise Line trip to the Caribbean has an inside room for around $200 less than an ocean-view room and almost $500 less than a balcony room.

Though inside rooms can often be smaller, that isn't always the case, so make sure to compare sizes before you dismiss an inside room. Having an interior room can also help you sleep. With no windows, it can get completely dark, meaning you won't have to use blackout curtain hacks if you're a light sleeper. The sun isn't going to wake you up, and that can be especially helpful if you're doing a trip to the far north or south during the time of year when the sun barely sets. That said, if you need the sunlight to wake up fully, inside rooms might not be for you.