Why You Should Book An Inside Room On A Cruise Ship
If you're planning a cruise, and especially if you've never been on one, you may be wondering if it's worth shelling out a lot of money for a room with a view of the ocean or an interior courtyard. What you might not be considering is a less-expensive inside room. It makes sense. You want to breathe in the ocean air and get the most out of your cruise, and having a room with a window or a balcony can feel like a perk worth splurging on. However, it's absolutely worth considering an inside room. First, it's the best cruise cabin if you're on a budget, as it can be far less expensive. For instance, at the time of this writing, one Norwegian Cruise Line trip to the Caribbean has an inside room for around $200 less than an ocean-view room and almost $500 less than a balcony room.
Though inside rooms can often be smaller, that isn't always the case, so make sure to compare sizes before you dismiss an inside room. Having an interior room can also help you sleep. With no windows, it can get completely dark, meaning you won't have to use blackout curtain hacks if you're a light sleeper. The sun isn't going to wake you up, and that can be especially helpful if you're doing a trip to the far north or south during the time of year when the sun barely sets. That said, if you need the sunlight to wake up fully, inside rooms might not be for you.
Other benefits to booking an inside room on a cruise
One big thing that you need to take into consideration is seasickness. There are pros and cons to inside rooms if you're prone to the condition. If you pick a room that is on a lower deck and toward the center of the ship, you're not going to experience as much movement as you may in other parts. If a rocking ship sets off your tummy, this might help. However, there is a downside: Seasickness (and general motion sickness) can happen because your inner ear detects the movement of the ship, while your eyes don't if you're not looking at the horizon. If you feel ill and you're in a windowless inside room, it may take you longer to adjust. (If you haven't been on a cruise before, it's worth bringing motion sickness medication with you, just in case. You can also request ginger to settle your stomach, which many cruise lines will let you have for free.)
Yet another reason you may want to pick an inside room is because it's quiet. Balconies can be loud, whether they're facing the ocean or an inside courtyard. If you need that peace and quiet, an inside room is a good option. It may also encourage you to get out and join activities rather than lounging inside the cabin, away from the sea and sunshine. There is an interesting compromise on some cruise ships that might give you the best of both worlds, though. Some Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line ships have floor-to-ceiling LED screens that show a live feed from a balcony (pictured above) so you don't feel like you're that far away from the actual ocean.