Tokyo's Fun And Free Mayonnaise Tour Offers Complimentary Gifts And A Truly Unique Experience

Certain destinations around the world are renowned for their quirky experiences that you can't find anywhere else. Considering that Japan is just as well known for its refined, high-end experiences as for its unique animal cafes and thrilling nightlife, you can safely assume that you're going to find some fun, offbeat experiences in Tokyo. Now, if you're particularly passionate about condiments, you should definitely stop by to tour Mayo Terrace, Tokyo's museum entirely dedicated to mayonnaise.

Of course, Tokyo is one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies, so it probably comes as no surprise that it has a museum for mayo. However, it's not for just any kind of mayo. Mayo Terrace is the official museum of Kewpie, a rich, creamy, tangy type of mayo made with egg yolks instead of whole eggs (like traditional mayonnaise). Kewpie Mayo has been a major household brand in Japan for the last 100 years, and the condiment has gained a loyal fanbase amongst foodies and professional chefs alike.

The museum is located in Chofu, a suburb of Tokyo that only takes 20 minutes by train to reach from Shinjuku Station and 35 minutes from Tokyo Station. The experience takes about one hour to 75 minutes and includes a tour around the museum and factory, complimentary food, and a choice of a free souvenir at the end of the tour, such as a toy version of the Kewpie mascot or bottles of the popular condiment to take home. There is also a gift shop in case you want to snag even more keepsakes. The best part? Admission is totally free, and you can easily make a reservation online on the Kewpie Mayo Terrace website.