Tokyo's Fun And Free Mayonnaise Tour Offers Complimentary Gifts And A Truly Unique Experience
Certain destinations around the world are renowned for their quirky experiences that you can't find anywhere else. Considering that Japan is just as well known for its refined, high-end experiences as for its unique animal cafes and thrilling nightlife, you can safely assume that you're going to find some fun, offbeat experiences in Tokyo. Now, if you're particularly passionate about condiments, you should definitely stop by to tour Mayo Terrace, Tokyo's museum entirely dedicated to mayonnaise.
Of course, Tokyo is one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies, so it probably comes as no surprise that it has a museum for mayo. However, it's not for just any kind of mayo. Mayo Terrace is the official museum of Kewpie, a rich, creamy, tangy type of mayo made with egg yolks instead of whole eggs (like traditional mayonnaise). Kewpie Mayo has been a major household brand in Japan for the last 100 years, and the condiment has gained a loyal fanbase amongst foodies and professional chefs alike.
The museum is located in Chofu, a suburb of Tokyo that only takes 20 minutes by train to reach from Shinjuku Station and 35 minutes from Tokyo Station. The experience takes about one hour to 75 minutes and includes a tour around the museum and factory, complimentary food, and a choice of a free souvenir at the end of the tour, such as a toy version of the Kewpie mascot or bottles of the popular condiment to take home. There is also a gift shop in case you want to snag even more keepsakes. The best part? Admission is totally free, and you can easily make a reservation online on the Kewpie Mayo Terrace website.
A tour of Kewpie Mayo Terrace is one of the best things to do for foodies in Chofu, Tokyo
The tour starts with a recipe demonstration and a tasting of potato salad made with Kewpie mayo. After the tasting, visitors learn how Kewpie is made, discover historical facts about the brand, and explore the global distribution of the beloved condiment. Perhaps the quirkiest parts of the tour are the themed rooms and tunnels throughout the facility, which resemble Kewpie mayo bottles. These rooms are also decorated with vegetable and egg-shaped furniture and artwork of the brand's cute mascots — perfect for some fun photos. The tour is certainly an amusing time for lovers of Kewpie, but they are mostly conducted in Japanese. So, if you do not speak the language and can't join one of the few English-language tours, you might not retain as much information. Tours are limited to 15 people and happen three times a day.
The Chofu suburb is also full of other attractions that suit any type of traveler. If you're a foodie, Chofu's claim to fame is its soba — thick strands of noodles made of buckwheat flour and hand-pulled by cooks that can be added to traditional broth or sauce. Chofu has about 20 soba restaurants all around its famous 1,300-year-old Jindaiji Temple, the second oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Not only is Chofu home to several beautiful temples and shrines, but it also has a ton of other interesting places to visit, like the Jindai Botanical Gardens, the Tama Zoological Park, and the Yomiuriland theme park, in addition to restaurants, cafés, parks, and more. If you're planning a trip to Japan, check out our guide on the best things to do in Tokyo.