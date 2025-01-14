Experience Old Florida At This Sugar-White Sand Barrier Island Full Of Food, Shops, And Beaches

Florida is one of the most popular vacation spots in the United States, with a staggering 140 million visitors flocking to its sunny beaches in 2023. Spots like Miami and Daytona Beach are often overrun with tourists — and while it's no longer a hidden gem, Anna Maria Island isn't quite as bustling as some other destinations in the state. It sees just 4 million annual visitors, far below the 26.5 million in Miami and 10 million in Daytona Beach. It also lacks many of the large resorts and skyscrapers seen in these areas, making it the ideal way to experience the beauty of Old Florida and its laid-back lifestyle.

Old Florida charm flows across this top-rated Florida vacation island, with quaint cottages and intimate beaches dotting the coastline. Most lodging options are adorable buildings that put you in the center of all the action. In fact, due to a height restriction on buildings, there are no structures rising over three stories on the island — all to keep that traditional look. It offers a slower pace than other spots in Florida, and with three different cities scattered across the barrier island of Anna Maria, it's easy to find something to love.

Keep in mind Anna Maria Island was impacted by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in 2024. While beaches and attractions are starting to reopen, there's still some evidence of the damage wrought by these natural disasters. Be considerate of those working to bring the island back to its full glory, and call ahead if you're unsure about the status of a specific location you're hoping to visit.