Experience Old Florida At This Sugar-White Sand Barrier Island Full Of Food, Shops, And Beaches
Florida is one of the most popular vacation spots in the United States, with a staggering 140 million visitors flocking to its sunny beaches in 2023. Spots like Miami and Daytona Beach are often overrun with tourists — and while it's no longer a hidden gem, Anna Maria Island isn't quite as bustling as some other destinations in the state. It sees just 4 million annual visitors, far below the 26.5 million in Miami and 10 million in Daytona Beach. It also lacks many of the large resorts and skyscrapers seen in these areas, making it the ideal way to experience the beauty of Old Florida and its laid-back lifestyle.
Old Florida charm flows across this top-rated Florida vacation island, with quaint cottages and intimate beaches dotting the coastline. Most lodging options are adorable buildings that put you in the center of all the action. In fact, due to a height restriction on buildings, there are no structures rising over three stories on the island — all to keep that traditional look. It offers a slower pace than other spots in Florida, and with three different cities scattered across the barrier island of Anna Maria, it's easy to find something to love.
Keep in mind Anna Maria Island was impacted by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in 2024. While beaches and attractions are starting to reopen, there's still some evidence of the damage wrought by these natural disasters. Be considerate of those working to bring the island back to its full glory, and call ahead if you're unsure about the status of a specific location you're hoping to visit.
Enjoy three different cities on Anna Maria Island
Of the three different cities on the island, Bradenton Beach is found on the southern end, Holmes Beach is in the center, and the namesake town of Anna Maria is at the far north. Each features a variety of beaches, all of which provide breathtaking views of the gorgeous Gulf Coast. All of the beaches essentially roll into each other, so you can spend an entire day walking from one to the next. If you're staying on the island, you can likely leave your car at your rental property and explore the entire town on foot or by bike. If you're driving, you'll find public parking spots adjacent to most of the beaches. Be sure to read the signs for parking fees and time restrictions.
Among the beaches in all three cities, Coquina in Bradenton Beach is one of the least crowded. Along with plenty of shade from a nearby thicket of trees, you'll also find the Leffis Key Preserve just across the street. It includes a small hill overlooking Sarasota Bay and a few boardwalks that wind through its mangrove forest. On the far north side of the island in Anna Maria, where you can walk the popular AMI City Pier to snap photos of the sugar-white beaches mixing with the striking blue water of Tampa Bay. Nearby is Bayfront Park — offering a small playground and plenty of birdwatching opportunities, it's a great spot to explore after a photoshoot at the pier. It's easy to see how this spot is one of the best islands for a family vacation.
Planning your trip to Anna Maria Island
Whether by plane or by car, getting to Anna Maria Island is relatively simple. The barrier island is connected to the mainland by multiple roads, allowing you to drive in from Sarasota through Longboat Key. Alternatively, you can access the island from Cortez Road or Manatee Island further north near Bradenton. If you're flying in, the area is serviced by Tampa International Airport, St. Pete/Clearwater Airport, and Sarasota Airport.
As for lodging, the island is overrun with adorable cottages and luxurious rentals. South Beach Village is a colorful option that is just a short walk from the water, while the Buena Vista Resort is more upscale and backs up directly to a private beach. The island is about 8 miles long and just under a mile wide, so no matter where you stay, you'll never be far from the water. Visit from October through December for fewer crowds or during the summer to enjoy the warmer waters.
When it's time for some grub, check out Sandbar Seafood & Spirits for a delicious dinner. The local cuisine is largely comprised of seafood, though a handful of vegetarian options are available. Located right on the water, it's an excellent destination for a sunset date. For lighter fare, wander down the street to Ginny and Jane E's Café and Coastal Store. The adorable shop has a wide variety of food options, and you'll even find a collection of local art — making it a quirky destination chockful of Old Florida charm.