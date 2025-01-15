The Sustainable Mode Of Transportation That Could Be The Best Way To Explore Italy

Italy is easily one of the most breathtaking countries to explore. But doing it by car? That's a whole different story. Even if you've learned everything there is to know about driving as a tourist in Italy, you may still find yourself frustrated by its narrow, winding roads, baffling roundabouts, and the infamous Zona a Traffico Limitato zones, which are alarmingly easy to enter by mistake. So, if driving, public transport, or walking don't quite cut it, how else can you experience the best of The Boot? Bikes! Or, better yet, e-bikes — perfect for cycling with a little extra help, not to mention a far greener alternative to cars. Even Rick Steves bikes in Italy and has a favorite town that he insists is a cyclist's dream.

Now, Italy may not be Europe's bike mecca (that crown apparently belongs to the Netherlands), but the destination is rapidly embracing cycling as a way to explore its incredible sights and just go about your day-to-day life. Italy has even put its money where its mouth is by offering city dwellers a €500 (about $515) incentive to buy bikes, including the electric kind.

Even Rome, the land of eternal traffic jams, has become an unexpected e-bike hotspot. Rental stations dot the city, making it easy to glide past monuments like a local — minus the Vespa. And Rome isn't alone. There are plenty of other cities in Italy where you can cycle your heart out. Bolzano boasts over 30 miles of bike trails, while Ferrara leans so hard into cycling culture that it's literally called the "City of Bicycles."