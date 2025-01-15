The Sustainable Mode Of Transportation That Could Be The Best Way To Explore Italy
Italy is easily one of the most breathtaking countries to explore. But doing it by car? That's a whole different story. Even if you've learned everything there is to know about driving as a tourist in Italy, you may still find yourself frustrated by its narrow, winding roads, baffling roundabouts, and the infamous Zona a Traffico Limitato zones, which are alarmingly easy to enter by mistake. So, if driving, public transport, or walking don't quite cut it, how else can you experience the best of The Boot? Bikes! Or, better yet, e-bikes — perfect for cycling with a little extra help, not to mention a far greener alternative to cars. Even Rick Steves bikes in Italy and has a favorite town that he insists is a cyclist's dream.
Now, Italy may not be Europe's bike mecca (that crown apparently belongs to the Netherlands), but the destination is rapidly embracing cycling as a way to explore its incredible sights and just go about your day-to-day life. Italy has even put its money where its mouth is by offering city dwellers a €500 (about $515) incentive to buy bikes, including the electric kind.
Even Rome, the land of eternal traffic jams, has become an unexpected e-bike hotspot. Rental stations dot the city, making it easy to glide past monuments like a local — minus the Vespa. And Rome isn't alone. There are plenty of other cities in Italy where you can cycle your heart out. Bolzano boasts over 30 miles of bike trails, while Ferrara leans so hard into cycling culture that it's literally called the "City of Bicycles."
How to explore Italy on two wheels
Saying you'll find e-bikes on every corner of Italy might be pushing it, but they're certainly easy enough to track down in most tourist hotspots — and even parts of the countryside. Whether you're breezing through historical streets or coasting past vineyards, e-bikes are a low-effort, high-reward way to soak in the sights without breaking a sweat (or at least not as much of a sweat). In Rome, for instance, you can join affordable e-bike tours that hit iconic spots like the Colosseum and the Appian Way, or opt for a morning ride along the Tiber River if you're feeling fancy.
Over in Florence, e-bike tours are also abundant, with some lasting half a day and even throwing in lunch to refuel your pedaling efforts. And if sipping wine is more your speed, head to Valpolicella in Verona, where tours whisk you through family-run wineries, complete with wine tastings — because what's an Italian adventure without vino? Meanwhile, Milan offers plenty of e-bike options, from guided tours to BikeMi stations where you can rent an e-bike for as little as €4 (or around $4) an hour. You'll even find bikes with child seats, so little ones can tag along.
Of course, safety gear is non-negotiable — don't be that person who puts themselves or others at danger. That said, according to locals, you won't need to stress too much. Redditor u/Lost_Organizations said that Italy's respect for cyclists is practically baked into its culture: "Everyone rides bikes, athletes, fat old dudes, grandmas and everyone in between," they noted. "That mentality of 'bikes are valid transport' tends to mean that drivers are often also cyclists and even if they aren't it's a bad look to hit Nonna on her graziella while she's out for brioche in the morning." If Nonna can conquer the streets, so can you.