Rick Steves' Favorite Place To Bike In Italy Is A Fortress Town Full Of Rich History

You don't have to pack your entire trip to Lucca with historical sightseeing. Biking on the wall and really experiencing what it's like to live there can be just as delightful. "I've found that a day biking in the great outdoors can be just as culturally fulfilling as time spent in a great church or art gallery," Steves explains. There are plenty of rental places in Lucca to get a bike and enjoy the flat and shaded path that loops around the city. Places like Cicli Bizzarri near the Porta Santa Maria or Chrono Bikes have them available. Check with your hotel, as some of them have bicycles to use as well. You can also rent helmets, and you're likely used to wearing one all the time. However, you won't see many people with them in Lucca, but it's a good idea to wear one anyway.

Do note that this charming path along the wall doesn't have a fence or a barrier, so if you have your little ones with you on this trip, keep an eye on them. This wall path isn't for cars (outside of patrol vehicles here and there), so you're not dealing with auto traffic. Around the path you'll find a cafe, a playground for kids, water fountains, gelato spots, and picnic tables, so you can make a day of it. We suggest hitting the local grocery store (there are several, like Esselunga or Il Mercatino), and grabbing some lunch or dinner items for a great meal at one of the tables.

"It is an extremely bike friendly place even with small children," one reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote of Lucca's walls. "We used our rental bikes (which were very inexpensive) to stroll through the inner city. We had lunch and worked it off by biking around on top of the city walls."

