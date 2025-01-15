The One Restaurant Samantha Brown Will 'Truly Never Skip' In Maine Doesn't Even Serve Seafood
Samantha Brown has been a travel TV host for decades, and she's got tips on everything from how to plan your dream cruise to securing the best seat possible on your next flight. One destination that Brown knows a lot about is Maine; her family would visit from New Hampshire when she was a child. With her depth of experience there, when she recommends a place, you know it's going to be good. And you might think that Brown's favorite Maine restaurant would be all about the state's sensational seafood, but you'd be wrong.
"If there is one place I'll truly never skip when visiting Maine, it's Flo's Hot Dogs," Brown said on the Samantha Brown's Places to Love website. She started going there with her family in the 1980s and even visited the restaurant with her dad on the restaurant's 65th anniversary. We love to see a family tradition live on!
This unassuming restaurant in Cape Neddick is named after Florence Stacy, who opened the hot dog stand in 1959. Flo's daughter-in-law Gail Stacy now owns and operates this beloved dining destination with help from her daughter Kim. The menu is pretty much unchanged since Flo's time. You can get steamed hot dogs, chips, soda, and milk. But take note before your trip: It's only open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flo's Hot Dogs' special house relish keeps people coming back
Samantha Brown has a specific recommendation from the menu at Flo's Hot Dogs: "Get the Flo's Special and thank me later." It features a hot dog topped with Flo's relish, mayonnaise, and celery salt, and it's a taste that Brown said is "my idea of being home" in an episode of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love."
It's also a favorite order for owner Gail Stacy. "I tell people who come in here and order mustard and [green] relish and ketchup, I say it's a waste of your trip. Why did you stop?" Stacy told News Center Maine. You can also go for the loaded option, which includes the famous Flo's relish and celery salt combo along with mustard, green relish, and raw onion.
Flo's relish has been described by NewEngland.com as "chutney-like, and flavored with a sweet and spicy combination of onion and molasses." You can even buy the famous Flo's Hot Dog Relish on Amazon. The recipe is a closely guarded secret. When Brown interviewed Stacy for her TV show, Stacy confirmed that just two people in the world know the recipe and that she even had to buy it from her mother-in-law when she took over the business.
Samantha Brown and others will happily wait in line for Flo's Hot Dogs
Samantha Brown loves Flo's Hot Dogs so much that she had Flo's relish served along with pigs in a blanket at her wedding. The travel expert is just one of the restaurant's devoted fans; it has hundreds of positive reviews online. And when you've been in business for over 60 years, you know you're doing something right.
If you're a first-timer at Flo's Hot Dogs, there are directions on how to order hanging up at the restaurant; you don't even have to say "hot dog" when you order, just the quantity that you want (it's probably going to be more than one!). Then, you tell them your desired toppings and any other extras. If you want to really embrace being in Maine, order your Flo's hot dog with a Moxie soda, the official soft drink of Maine. Keep in mind that Flo's is cash only, and there's almost guaranteed to be a line of people waiting behind you, so help keep things moving.
As much as Brown adores Flo's, she also appreciates Maine's legendary seafood. So, if you're in the area and looking for a tasty lobster meal, Brown's must-visit is Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier in Kittery Point.