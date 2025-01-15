The One Restaurant Samantha Brown Will 'Truly Never Skip' In Maine Doesn't Even Serve Seafood

Samantha Brown has been a travel TV host for decades, and she's got tips on everything from how to plan your dream cruise to securing the best seat possible on your next flight. One destination that Brown knows a lot about is Maine; her family would visit from New Hampshire when she was a child. With her depth of experience there, when she recommends a place, you know it's going to be good. And you might think that Brown's favorite Maine restaurant would be all about the state's sensational seafood, but you'd be wrong.

"If there is one place I'll truly never skip when visiting Maine, it's Flo's Hot Dogs," Brown said on the Samantha Brown's Places to Love website. She started going there with her family in the 1980s and even visited the restaurant with her dad on the restaurant's 65th anniversary. We love to see a family tradition live on!

This unassuming restaurant in Cape Neddick is named after Florence Stacy, who opened the hot dog stand in 1959. Flo's daughter-in-law Gail Stacy now owns and operates this beloved dining destination with help from her daughter Kim. The menu is pretty much unchanged since Flo's time. You can get steamed hot dogs, chips, soda, and milk. But take note before your trip: It's only open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.