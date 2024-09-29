The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Seafood Restaurant Samantha Brown Says Is A Must-Visit In Maine

When you think of Maine, you likely tend to think of stunning coastal cliffs, lush forests, and postcard-worthy scenery. And, of course, lobster. The Pine Tree State's succulent staple is so synonymous with its identity that it's often the reason travelers trek to the state. If you're in search of the best seafood the country has to offer, Maine is the place to start.

Advertisement

TV host and travel expert Samantha Brown has explored countless eateries across the globe, but when it comes to New England seafood, Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier is one recommendation that makes her list. According to her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, she loves the locale not only for its generous BYOB policy but also because it offers "the freshest lobster and shellfish and had picnic tables big enough for my extended family of 12." Having grown up in New Hampshire, Samantha is no stranger to the culinary delights of this region, which is what makes this melt-in-your-mouth seafood pick so special.

Nestled in Kittery Point, a quaint seaside town on Maine's southern tip, Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier is as much about the vibes as it is about its mouthwatering food. The magic of this eatery lies in its casual charm, waterfront views, and the buzzing energy of a community enjoying a meal together. Plus, it's BYOB.

Advertisement