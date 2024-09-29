The Melt-In-Your-Mouth Seafood Restaurant Samantha Brown Says Is A Must-Visit In Maine
When you think of Maine, you likely tend to think of stunning coastal cliffs, lush forests, and postcard-worthy scenery. And, of course, lobster. The Pine Tree State's succulent staple is so synonymous with its identity that it's often the reason travelers trek to the state. If you're in search of the best seafood the country has to offer, Maine is the place to start.
TV host and travel expert Samantha Brown has explored countless eateries across the globe, but when it comes to New England seafood, Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier is one recommendation that makes her list. According to her website, Samantha Brown's Places to Love, she loves the locale not only for its generous BYOB policy but also because it offers "the freshest lobster and shellfish and had picnic tables big enough for my extended family of 12." Having grown up in New Hampshire, Samantha is no stranger to the culinary delights of this region, which is what makes this melt-in-your-mouth seafood pick so special.
Nestled in Kittery Point, a quaint seaside town on Maine's southern tip, Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier is as much about the vibes as it is about its mouthwatering food. The magic of this eatery lies in its casual charm, waterfront views, and the buzzing energy of a community enjoying a meal together. Plus, it's BYOB.
The charming Chauncey Creek experience
The unpretentious seafood shack lies a quick stroll down from the main road, adding to the off-the-beaten-path atmosphere. It gives off the feeling of stumbling upon a backyard party. Upon entrance, you'll find a myriad of colorful picnic tables scattered about a deck overlooking a serene creek. A takeout window serves up fresh fare like crab rolls and clams. And guests are invited to bring their own drinks, desserts, decor —whatever Chauncey Creek doesn't sell is fair game, a generous policy the restaurant proudly touts which gives the establishment an even more homey feel.
Established in the late 1930s by lobsterman Herb Witham, Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier has a decades-long standing as being one of the best places in the state to chow down on fresh lobster. Considering that we're talking about New England here, that's no easy feat. Since its start, it's been a family-run business, and that same energy can be felt throughout the restaurant today — — the restaurant is currently run by Herb Witham's great-nephew Ron Spinney. The intimate vibes make this charming restaurant the perfect place to grab a bite for locals and tourists alike.
Chauncy Creek offers fresh, local, unforgettable food
If you're looking for a no-frills seafood joint that delivers fine-dining tastes without all the fuss, this spot is a dream come true. Chauncey Creek offers a taste of Maine that's all about the quality of the fresh-off-the-boat fare, the view, and the sense of community. Here, white linens are definitely not needed.
The melt-in-your-mouth lobster is just one of the reason's behind Samantha Brown's recommendation. On the menu, you'll also find other classic New England suspects — fresh crab rolls on a bun, steamed mussels in wine and garlic, and even a daily bowl of chowdah. If you're looking for something that'll feed your whole family though, the fresh lobster bake is definitely where it's at. Served with sides of coleslaw, potato salad, and a pound of steamed clams, it's priced reasonably at $35-$38 per person.
Maine might be a state that's chock full of breathtaking islands, stunning coastlines, and some of the most scenic small towns you've ever seen, but when it comes to seafood offerings there's simply nothing comparable. And for an expert like Samantha Brown to recommend Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier for an authentic, unforgettable Maine seafood experience, let's just say we're adding it to our list. Like, ASAP.