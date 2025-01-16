Playing 18 Holes At The World's Longest Golf Course Requires A Road Trip

It's not every day that you get to play a golf course that exists in two different states and three different time zones, but the Australian Outback has the real estate and space to make that dream a reality. In an age where the typical construct of a golf day is parking your car in a concrete lot, walking or riding 18 holes of green grass, and then driving home, one destination is rethinking what it means to play a round of golf — and how long it can take.

Situated along the Eyre Highway connecting Western Australia to Southern Australia are the Nullarbor Links. A round here is anything but ordinary, seeing as Nullarbor is the single longest golf course in the world, spanning over 800 miles from start to finish. This round of golf is a full-on road trip of its own, and a journey that takes you on a tour of Australia's legendary natural beauty while facing some unique golf challenges across the Australian Outback.