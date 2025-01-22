12 Dangerous Creatures To Be Aware Of Before Snorkeling In The Caribbean

Scuba diving like a professional can take a lot of skill, but there's one thing you should always consider when plunging into the depths with your underwater camera: what's going to be down there with you? The stunning Caribbean Sea covers over 2.75 million square kilometers, and at its deepest point reaches down over 25,200 feet. Its sheer vastness and warm climate make it a bucket-list destination for divers looking to stretch their fins but be warned. Whether you're a scuba diving pro or a snorkeling tourist looking to get a peep at life under the sea, there are some dangerous critters down there that may not take kindly to visitors.

In some cases, dangers can be disguised as pretty plants, waiting for unsuspecting bikini-clad swimmers to reach out a hand and touch them. Other snorkelers may find themselves in terrible pain after a run-in with a beautiful but deadly fish, or accidentally stand on something that gives them a nasty surprise. We're not saying avoid this wonderful activity altogether, but when it comes to taking a dip, knowledge is everything. We've trawled the depths to create a comprehensive round-up of what creatures to avoid when you hit the water, and why.