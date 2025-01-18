An Overlooked City Right Outside Little Rock Is An Arkansas Paradise Of Trails And Local Eateries
For many travelers, Arkansas is what's known as a flyover state. Without any major attractions or landmarks, most people don't think of "The Land of Opportunity" as a premier vacation destination. But you should, especially if you're into the outdoors or want to avoid throngs of tourists everywhere you turn.
One such spot that should capture your attention is Jacksonville. This small town sits just outside of Little Rock, and it's the perfect Midwest locale to hang out, relax, and unwind. Part of what makes Jacksonville so appealing is that it's a small town surrounded by green spaces. While the hiking trails aren't as intense as Stowe Pinnacle Trail (aka, the People's Place with wildly inspiring views) or Sugar Loaf Mountain Island (one of Arkansas' only destinations for island hiking), they're still gorgeous and captivating.
Plus, the city is becoming a gourmand paradise, full of fantastic restaurants and cafes just waiting for a hungry belly. So, let's pack our bags and fly over to Arkansas and see what Jacksonville is all about.
A brief introduction to Jacksonville, Arkansas
Jacksonville's location between Memphis and Little Rock helped put it on the map from the very beginning. The first two known settlers in the area were two Revolutionary War veterans (brothers) named Jacob Gray Sr. and Shared Gray. They helped create the town's foundations, attracting new settlers and developments.
War also helped shape Jacksonville over the years. During the Civil War, Confederate troops retreated across the Bayou Meto (a small river on the town's south side) and burned the bridge to slow the Union advance. During World War II, the Army approved the construction of the Arkansas Ordnance Plant (AOP) in Jacksonville, which operated from 1942 to 1945. Because of the fire risk from the plant, Jacksonville had two full-time fire stations despite a population of only about 100 people. Then, in 1955, the Little Rock Air Force Base opened, which sits within Jacksonville's city limits and is open for tours today.
Although Jacksonville doesn't serve as a major military hub anymore, you can still learn about its history. First, you can see the site where the Confederates held off the Union soldiers by walking the trails at Reed's Bridge Battlefield Heritage Park. There's also the Jacksonville Museum of Military History, which sits on the site of the administrative office of the former Ordnance Plant.
What to do when visiting Jacksonville
The best way to reach Jacksonville is to fly into Little Rock and drive north along Highway 57. However, Little Rock is another great city to visit, so be sure to spend some time there and explore the Market District, which is an artsy gem of boutiques and food.
Speaking of food, Jacksonville has some incredible restaurants that are worth a trip no matter what. Highlights include the Fried Pie Shop (a quintessential roadside diner), the Bar-B-Que Shack (perfect if you love Arkansas-style barbecue), and, if you're looking for something different, Kusina Cuisine, which offers Filipino and American dishes.
Once you're full of delicious food, you can burn off calories by exploring the various trails throughout the area. First, there's the Bayou Meto Walking Trail, which offers some incredible natural scenery and some Civil War-era history. If you want to see more wildlife and do some more vigorous hiking, head up to the Holland Bottoms Wildlife Management Area. For breezy, casual trails, you can check out some of the parks in the city, such as Dupree Park (the largest and most amenity-filled option), Paradise Park, and Stonewall Park. These parks also have amenities like fishing areas, playgrounds, and restrooms.