An Overlooked City Right Outside Little Rock Is An Arkansas Paradise Of Trails And Local Eateries

For many travelers, Arkansas is what's known as a flyover state. Without any major attractions or landmarks, most people don't think of "The Land of Opportunity" as a premier vacation destination. But you should, especially if you're into the outdoors or want to avoid throngs of tourists everywhere you turn.

One such spot that should capture your attention is Jacksonville. This small town sits just outside of Little Rock, and it's the perfect Midwest locale to hang out, relax, and unwind. Part of what makes Jacksonville so appealing is that it's a small town surrounded by green spaces. While the hiking trails aren't as intense as Stowe Pinnacle Trail (aka, the People's Place with wildly inspiring views) or Sugar Loaf Mountain Island (one of Arkansas' only destinations for island hiking), they're still gorgeous and captivating.

Plus, the city is becoming a gourmand paradise, full of fantastic restaurants and cafes just waiting for a hungry belly. So, let's pack our bags and fly over to Arkansas and see what Jacksonville is all about.