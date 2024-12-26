Hike To Arkansas' Secret Scenic Overlook Called 'The People's Place' For Its Wildly Inspiring Views

The U.S. offers no shortage of scenic spots perfect for photography enthusiasts or anyone looking to unwind and soak up sweeping natural landscape views. From Arizona's mesmerizing natural wonder of Horseshoe Bend to Vermont's awe-inspiring Stowe Pinnacle Trail and South Dakota's highly-Instagrammed Badlands National Park, breathtaking scenery awaits in every season. Many of these gems are tucked away in remote locations, often only known to locals. In Arkansas, the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest is a haven for nature lovers, and while White Rock Mountain offers a quintessential outdoor escape, another highlight of the forest is Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag. This stunning overlook is not only one of the most photographed locations in Arkansas, but also one of the most beloved.

Nicknamed "The Natural State," Arkansas boasts more than 50 state parks, consisting of mountain vistas, pristine lakes, and lush forests. Whitaker Point, perched at an elevation of 1,900 feet, offers a postcard-perfect view of the Buffalo National River with sprawling forested valleys of the Ozark Mountains. This area is especially breathtaking in the fall, when the landscape glows in warm hues of gold, orange, and red. The viewpoint is reached via the Whitaker Point Trail, a 3-mile out-and-back hike through dense forest and alongside streams. Along the way, hikers can admire the region's unique rock formations and pause to enjoy Haley Falls, particularly spectacular during wetter months.