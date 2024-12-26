Hike To Arkansas' Secret Scenic Overlook Called 'The People's Place' For Its Wildly Inspiring Views
The U.S. offers no shortage of scenic spots perfect for photography enthusiasts or anyone looking to unwind and soak up sweeping natural landscape views. From Arizona's mesmerizing natural wonder of Horseshoe Bend to Vermont's awe-inspiring Stowe Pinnacle Trail and South Dakota's highly-Instagrammed Badlands National Park, breathtaking scenery awaits in every season. Many of these gems are tucked away in remote locations, often only known to locals. In Arkansas, the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest is a haven for nature lovers, and while White Rock Mountain offers a quintessential outdoor escape, another highlight of the forest is Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag. This stunning overlook is not only one of the most photographed locations in Arkansas, but also one of the most beloved.
Nicknamed "The Natural State," Arkansas boasts more than 50 state parks, consisting of mountain vistas, pristine lakes, and lush forests. Whitaker Point, perched at an elevation of 1,900 feet, offers a postcard-perfect view of the Buffalo National River with sprawling forested valleys of the Ozark Mountains. This area is especially breathtaking in the fall, when the landscape glows in warm hues of gold, orange, and red. The viewpoint is reached via the Whitaker Point Trail, a 3-mile out-and-back hike through dense forest and alongside streams. Along the way, hikers can admire the region's unique rock formations and pause to enjoy Haley Falls, particularly spectacular during wetter months.
Visiting the most photogenic destination in Arkansas
Whitaker Point earned its nickname, "the people's place," for its special connection with visitors. The beloved rock formation is a favorite spot for proposals, wedding photos, and family outings. Its popularity even extends to the silver screen, with the crag featured in the 2002 Disney movie "Tuck Everlasting." It's little wonder that the site is so popular with its striking formation — a unique rocky outcrop that juts out from the surrounding cliffside, offering an unparalleled vantage point for admiring the Ozarks and Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area.
The journey to Whitaker Point begins at the Whitaker Point Trail, located off County Road 5 near Pettigrew. The gravel road leading up to the trailhead can be pretty rough, so a 4-wheel drive vehicle is recommended. The site does offer parking, however, it is limited, so plan to arrive early or visit on a weekday to avoid crowds and having to pay potential fines for parking outside designated areas.
If you're looking to explore more of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, nearby towns like Clarksville (8 miles away), Jasper (25 miles), or Fayetteville (30 miles) make ideal bases for day trips, with plenty of accommodation options available. However, there is also the option of dispersed camping within the national forest (unless signposted otherwise), making for a more immersive experience. This option offers the chance to wake up and enjoy watching the sunset or sunrise over the mountains — a truly unforgettable photo opportunity to commemorate your trip.
What to expect on the Whitaker Point Trail
The Whitaker Point Trail offers visitors the chance to disconnect from the hustle of daily life, with spotty cell phone service encouraging a true retreat in nature. Be sure to download offline maps ahead of time to ensure your safety. The trail is clearly marked, but it features a steep descent at the beginning, which means an uphill climb on the way back. Keep an eye out for cliff edges and sudden drops along the route, particularly if you have children accompanying you. There are also no bathroom facilities on the trail, so plan accordingly. Packing a picnic to enjoy along the route in a scenic spot is highly recommended. Be sure to bring enough water to stay hydrated throughout the hike. Due to the nature of the rugged terrain, wearing sturdy hiking boots is advised.
While fall is a favorite time for visitors due to the vivid foliage transforming the landscape, spring is equally beautiful, with wildflowers blooming and the forest teeming with life after winter. Wildlife enthusiasts will enjoy spotting hawks, warblers, woodpeckers, and even bald eagles. Although encounters with larger animals like black bear, deer, or elk are rare, they add to the region's allure as a part of the Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area.