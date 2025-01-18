Mexico's Unique Starfish Sanctuary Is The Only Starry Sky You'll Ever See Underwater

You won't need to look skyward to see this starry spectacle. In fact, you'll need to grab your goggles and look down because the El Cielo starfish sanctuary sparkles under the sea. Located on the southern coast of Cozumel, an island near the Yucatan Peninsula in Quintana Roo, Mexico, El Cielo is visited by travelers from all over the world for its crystal clear Caribbean waters and the exotic marine life within its depths. Translated as "the sky" or "heaven" in Spanish, El Cielo truly lives up to its name. With warm turquoise waters in all directions, you will feel as if you're floating weightlessly in the clouds. You'll also witness rare close-up views of starfish in their natural habitat, along with other reef-dwelling creatures.

The starfish sanctuary is located along the southeastern coast of the island, and getting there is only possibly by boat. However, the journey is incredibly scenic and part of the fun, especially if you're venturing out with other adventure-loving travelers. A visit to El Cielo ranks among the best things to do in Cozumel, but the island has so much more to make your visit memorable, including beaches, nature parks, and Mayan ruins.