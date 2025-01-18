Mexico's Unique Starfish Sanctuary Is The Only Starry Sky You'll Ever See Underwater
You won't need to look skyward to see this starry spectacle. In fact, you'll need to grab your goggles and look down because the El Cielo starfish sanctuary sparkles under the sea. Located on the southern coast of Cozumel, an island near the Yucatan Peninsula in Quintana Roo, Mexico, El Cielo is visited by travelers from all over the world for its crystal clear Caribbean waters and the exotic marine life within its depths. Translated as "the sky" or "heaven" in Spanish, El Cielo truly lives up to its name. With warm turquoise waters in all directions, you will feel as if you're floating weightlessly in the clouds. You'll also witness rare close-up views of starfish in their natural habitat, along with other reef-dwelling creatures.
The starfish sanctuary is located along the southeastern coast of the island, and getting there is only possibly by boat. However, the journey is incredibly scenic and part of the fun, especially if you're venturing out with other adventure-loving travelers. A visit to El Cielo ranks among the best things to do in Cozumel, but the island has so much more to make your visit memorable, including beaches, nature parks, and Mayan ruins.
Stargaze under the sea at El Cielo Beach
Known for being one of the most beautiful destinations in the Caribbean Sea, El Cielo gets its name from the sky-like blue shade of the water. The sea floor is dotted with large colorful starfish, evoking the same magic of a starry sky, only hidden underwater. Snorkeling tours give visitors the opportunity to get up close to these magical marine invertebrates, but touching them is not permitted. Other creatures you're like to encounter under the sea include colorful exotic fish, giant manta rays, and sea turtles.
Warmed by the tropical sun, the water temperature is just right for discovering every hidden gem. When you're ready to take it easy, you can travel closer to the shore and relax under the sunshine in waist-deep water with the soft white sand beneath your feet. Don't be alarmed if the manta rays brush past you; these beings may be large, but they are gentle and pose no threat to humans. The safest way to explore El Cielo is with an experienced guide or a group tour. There are many reputable tour companies that offer excursions to El Cielo from Cozumel's main city of San Miguel. Resorts such as Hotel Grand Park Royal Cozumel and Cozumel's biggest beach club Playa Mia Grand Beach Park offer tour packages as well.
Incredible things to see and do in Cozumel
Cozumel is known as the diving capital of Latin America, so it goes without saying that snorkeling and scuba diving are the island's main attractions. However, there is so much more that makes a visit to this island incredibly worthwhile. Getting around the island takes 45 minutes to one hour by car, and you'll find plenty of places in San Miguel to rent a vehicle for the day. Having your own set of wheels allows you to explore the island's attractions at your own pace, including the secret beaches, Mayan ruins, and parks.
No trip to Cozumel is complete without a visit to the island's conservation areas. Punta Sur Eco Beach Park is a 1,000-acre nature preserve is home to diverse plant life, exotic birds, and wild animals. You will get extraordinary views of crocodiles in their natural habitat from the observation deck and panoramic vistas of the island from the park's light house. Chankanaab Beach Adventure Park, located in Cozumel's National Reef Marine Park, has all kinds of activities for visitors of all ages and opportunities to swim with dolphins, manatees, and sea lions. When you're ready for some R&R, head to one of the many beach clubs lining the shore and unwind in a lounge chair overlooking the sea. For a more budget-friendly alternative, pack a picnic and relax at one of the free public beaches along the coast.