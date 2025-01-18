Costa Rica's World-Famous Tropical Park Offers Trails With Wildlife And No Cages Or Enclosures
If you're an adventure lover, you can't find a more exciting bucket list destination than Costa Rica. The Central American country is brimming with the beauty of nature, from its incredibly biodiverse national parks to its pristine beaches that are perfect for sunbathing, snorkeling, and everything in between. And if there's anything you need to know about visiting Costa Rica, it's that you should take advantage of all the amazing outdoor activities there. Naturally, you can see wildlife practically anywhere in the country since about 28% of Costa Rica is protected land — this includes national parks, wildlife refuges, and reserves (the animal species are protected, too). But if you want to see animals in Costa Rica completely in their natural habitat with high rates of sightings, you should book a tour of Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park.
Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park is located in the Heredia Province of the country just outside La Virgen cemetery, between two and two and a half hours north of the capital city of San José and just a 20-minute drive from Sarapiquí. Many visitors opt to rent a car or hire a taxi, but you can also take a local bus from Sarapiquí that takes between 30 and 40 minutes. The natural park stretches across about 11 acres and has several trails for exploring. Tours operate three times a day, lasting around two hours per experience, and cost $45 (though prices are always subject to change). Since the nature park is specifically for viewing wildlife, visitors must have a guide. Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park's unique tours have become so popular that the park was given one of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards in 2024.
Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park is a guided experience to see wildlife up close, especially birds
Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park offers adventurous travelers the opportunity to get a little closer to some of Costa Rica's incredible birds, lizards, amphibians, mammals, and more. The nature park has been owned and operated by a father-son team since 1985, who guide visitors through the park themselves. The park has two areas for birdwatching, which can get quite busy because the team strategically puts out feeders to attract many different species of colorful birds, such as toucans, tanagers, hummingbirds, and more.
The Colibri Experience is one of the park's more popular tours, as well as the Frog Experience, which allows you to see amphibians that are native to Costa Rica and learn about environmental and conservation efforts in the country. The trails in the nature park cut through the jungle and take you all the way to the river, so you'll also get to see plenty of plant life. Plus, you get to enjoy a complimentary cup of freshly brewed local coffee. Indeed, Costa Rica has no shortage of natural wonders, so a trip to Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park can be just one stop on a thrilling adventure across the country.
While in Costa Rica, you should take advantage of the country's 31 national parks and 34 wildlife sanctuaries to see the different types of animals that live there, including monkeys, jaguars, and more — just don't get too close. Outdoor adventures are the biggest attractions in the country, so you're sure to find dozens of places for kayaking, surfing, scuba diving, mountain biking, and more. If you're planning a trip, check out our guide on the best things to do in Costa Rica.