Costa Rica's World-Famous Tropical Park Offers Trails With Wildlife And No Cages Or Enclosures

If you're an adventure lover, you can't find a more exciting bucket list destination than Costa Rica. The Central American country is brimming with the beauty of nature, from its incredibly biodiverse national parks to its pristine beaches that are perfect for sunbathing, snorkeling, and everything in between. And if there's anything you need to know about visiting Costa Rica, it's that you should take advantage of all the amazing outdoor activities there. Naturally, you can see wildlife practically anywhere in the country since about 28% of Costa Rica is protected land — this includes national parks, wildlife refuges, and reserves (the animal species are protected, too). But if you want to see animals in Costa Rica completely in their natural habitat with high rates of sightings, you should book a tour of Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park.

Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park is located in the Heredia Province of the country just outside La Virgen cemetery, between two and two and a half hours north of the capital city of San José and just a 20-minute drive from Sarapiquí. Many visitors opt to rent a car or hire a taxi, but you can also take a local bus from Sarapiquí that takes between 30 and 40 minutes. The natural park stretches across about 11 acres and has several trails for exploring. Tours operate three times a day, lasting around two hours per experience, and cost $45 (though prices are always subject to change). Since the nature park is specifically for viewing wildlife, visitors must have a guide. Dave & Dave's Costa Rica Nature Park's unique tours have become so popular that the park was given one of Trip Advisor's Travelers' Choice Awards in 2024.