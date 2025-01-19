Arkansas' Second-Largest City Is A Creative Mecca Known As 'Athens Of The Ozarks'

There's something magical about the vital spirit and creative energy that inhabits many Southern college towns. The most obvious example of this would probably be what is considered one of the birthplaces of modern alternative rock: Athens, Georgia. But that emphasis on the arts as an enrichment of public life surrounded by bucolic splendor can also be found in the home of the Razorbacks: Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nicknamed the "Athens of the Ozarks" for this very reason, this gem in Northwest Arkansas is a thriving city filled with top-notch entertainment venues, pastoral scenery, eloquent artistic havens, and an overflow of SEC football fandom that is befitting of any self-respecting Southern city.

Driving into Fayetteville, the natural beauty that surrounds the city is immediately apparent. Nestled inside the gorgeous scenery of the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville features a wide network of trails and bike paths that extend out past the city into neighboring communities. Lovely public areas like the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Fayetteville Farmers Market add immeasurably to the bohemian vibe. The storied history of Fayetteville is also prominently displayed in landmarks like the Clinton House Museum, the former home of Arkansas' most famous politicians, Bill and Hillary Clinton. Like other artsy pockets of Arkansas, Fayetteville feels like a slept-on gem that is hard to leave once you've been exposed to its charms.