Arkansas' Second-Largest City Is A Creative Mecca Known As 'Athens Of The Ozarks'
There's something magical about the vital spirit and creative energy that inhabits many Southern college towns. The most obvious example of this would probably be what is considered one of the birthplaces of modern alternative rock: Athens, Georgia. But that emphasis on the arts as an enrichment of public life surrounded by bucolic splendor can also be found in the home of the Razorbacks: Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nicknamed the "Athens of the Ozarks" for this very reason, this gem in Northwest Arkansas is a thriving city filled with top-notch entertainment venues, pastoral scenery, eloquent artistic havens, and an overflow of SEC football fandom that is befitting of any self-respecting Southern city.
Driving into Fayetteville, the natural beauty that surrounds the city is immediately apparent. Nestled inside the gorgeous scenery of the Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville features a wide network of trails and bike paths that extend out past the city into neighboring communities. Lovely public areas like the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Fayetteville Farmers Market add immeasurably to the bohemian vibe. The storied history of Fayetteville is also prominently displayed in landmarks like the Clinton House Museum, the former home of Arkansas' most famous politicians, Bill and Hillary Clinton. Like other artsy pockets of Arkansas, Fayetteville feels like a slept-on gem that is hard to leave once you've been exposed to its charms.
Fayetteville features a wide variety of well-funded and historic performance venues
The embrace of the arts in Fayetteville is all-encompassing and not just limited to one medium. In fact, one of the most well-regarded regional professional theaters in the country, TheatreSquared, calls Fayetteville its home. The ornately designed complex houses two theaters with intimate seating that showcase everything from modern Pulitzer Prize-winning shows to classic Shakespearean productions. The company features 350 theatrical works and events year-round from up-and-coming theater students and celebrated playwrights alike. The venue is a widely celebrated space that is utilized by its 80,000 community members, many of whom are drama teachers and students from Arkansas and the neighboring states of Missouri and Oklahoma. It was even noted as one of the 10 most promising emerging theaters in the country by the American Theatre Wing (founders of the Tony Awards) in 2011.
Another beloved Fayetteville performance institution is the Walton Arts Center. Funded by the Walton family (who founded Wal-Mart just 30 minutes away in Rogers, Arkansas), this massive venue provides a stage for not only acclaimed touring Broadway shows, but also nationally known music artists and stand-up comedians. A visit to Fayetteville's oldest and most iconic club, George's Majestic Lounge, is essential, as it features performances ranging from country superstars like Florida Georgia Line to alternative icons like Les Claypool.
Fayetteville's creativity extends to outdoor art installations and interactive art spaces
To see the full scope of how creativity flourishes in Fayetteville, walk around Terra Studios. Located 13.5 miles southeast of Fayetteville, Terra Studios was founded in 1975 as a family-owned glass and pottery studio before being repurposed into a 6-acre art park in 2007 by local entrepreneur James Ulick. Parkgoers are treated to aesthetically stimulating murals that hang along the pathway in a verdant forest as they make their way to "The Wizards Cave," where gorgeous glass pieces hang from the ceiling. Many of the pieces in the park are interactive, such as an intricate stone labyrinth that parkgoers can traverse. On top of this, the park offers art classes as well that teach would-be artists how to make troll sculptures, stained glass birds, and painted dragons.
Visually appealing, artistically inclined spaces can also be found in downtown Fayetteville, such as the playspace Art Court. Located near the Walton Arts Center and TheatreSquared, the space is essentially an immaculately designed basketball court that also contributes to Fayetteville's ever-expanding downtown art scene. Positioned close to a number of restaurants and bars, the space is lit up by curving lights that match the court's design. Like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Arkansas, downtown Fayetteville also shows off Arkansas' flair for the aesthetic. Far from just a southern football town, Fayetteville is engrossing city that represents Southeastern creativity at its finest.