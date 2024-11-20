A Remote Mountain In Arkansas' Ozarks Offers A Quintessential Escape Into Nature Without Crowds

Explore this under-the-radar area of the Ozarks with a knowledgeable guide on Viator's White Rock Falls Hiking and Camping experience. Those interested in backcountry camping but not quite equipped to take the plunge will leave this overnight trek with plenty of solo hiking safety tips. This two-day excursion begins near Shores Lake, where your guide will share valuable information about safety, trail etiquette, and the Leave No Trace rule for packing out trash.

From there, it's four miles to the camping spot. On the way, you'll pass through lush forest and rushing waterfalls. Your guide will point out the flora and fauna, from emerald green fir trees to zig-zagging bobcat tracks. Those keen on orienteering can pick up some navigating tips along the way. At night you'll camp just upstream of the blue-green White Rock Creek Cascades, devoid of the tourist crowds of other Ozarks hotspots. Pitch a tent and snuggle around the campfire for a cozy evening enjoying the sounds of nature. The following morning, you'll pack up your gear and use your new backcountry skills to navigate to the trailhead with your guide.

Enjoy more of this corner of the Ozark National Forest with a hike around the top of White Rock Mountain. This two-mile loop traces the rim of the White Rock Mountain Recreation Area, offering spectacular views over the forested rolling hills. The Ozarks are most pleasant in autumn when fall foliage is on display and the temperatures are mild. As for accommodation, this neck of the woods is ideal for sleeping in a tent or an RV. Shores Lake has campsites with water and electricity, whereas White Rock Mountain Recreation Area is more primitive but epically scenic. Continue your adventure through Arkansas at Hot Springs National Park, one of America's most unique national parks.

