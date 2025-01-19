The Underrated US Airline With Big Seats, Simple Rules, And Tons Of Nonstop Flights

When you think of your favorite companies, airlines probably aren't flying high on that list, and well, they've earned their bad rap. From overbooking us right off our seats and misplacing or losing our luggage to delays that turn into cancelations and then the subsequent radio silence when it's time to cough up compensation and refunds, airlines are essentially travel villains in their own right. But while there are plenty of carriers that make flying a chore, a few stand out for all the right reasons. At the top of the heap is Delta Airlines, America's most-awarded airline. Honorable mentions? United Airlines and Alaska Airlines both made the cut in the top 10 of Skytrax's Best Airlines in North America list. But when it comes to underrated stars, only one name seems to pop up time and again: Southwest Airlines.

Now, Southwest doesn't have a trophy cabinet bursting at the seams, but it delivers where it counts. For starters, there's the impressive legroom — a roomy 32 inches, which is practically luxurious compared to the sardine can 29 inches you'll find on other budget airlines. And get this: By the second half of 2025, Southwest is rolling out assigned seating and premium options with even more space — 34 inches at that.

But the perks don't stop there. Southwest is one of the few large carriers that skips the pretentious first and business class setups and sticks to a single cabin, so booking is blissfully simple. Plus, its massive network of non-stop flights means fewer connections and more direct routes. Just its Austin hub alone offers non-stop flights to over 50 cities. That said, all these barely scratch the surface of what Southwest has to offer.