The Underrated US Airline With Big Seats, Simple Rules, And Tons Of Nonstop Flights
When you think of your favorite companies, airlines probably aren't flying high on that list, and well, they've earned their bad rap. From overbooking us right off our seats and misplacing or losing our luggage to delays that turn into cancelations and then the subsequent radio silence when it's time to cough up compensation and refunds, airlines are essentially travel villains in their own right. But while there are plenty of carriers that make flying a chore, a few stand out for all the right reasons. At the top of the heap is Delta Airlines, America's most-awarded airline. Honorable mentions? United Airlines and Alaska Airlines both made the cut in the top 10 of Skytrax's Best Airlines in North America list. But when it comes to underrated stars, only one name seems to pop up time and again: Southwest Airlines.
Now, Southwest doesn't have a trophy cabinet bursting at the seams, but it delivers where it counts. For starters, there's the impressive legroom — a roomy 32 inches, which is practically luxurious compared to the sardine can 29 inches you'll find on other budget airlines. And get this: By the second half of 2025, Southwest is rolling out assigned seating and premium options with even more space — 34 inches at that.
But the perks don't stop there. Southwest is one of the few large carriers that skips the pretentious first and business class setups and sticks to a single cabin, so booking is blissfully simple. Plus, its massive network of non-stop flights means fewer connections and more direct routes. Just its Austin hub alone offers non-stop flights to over 50 cities. That said, all these barely scratch the surface of what Southwest has to offer.
It's no wonder Southwest Airlines was ranked the first in customer satisfaction
Southwest Airlines is basically the unicorn of the skies. Not only does it offer generous legroom, straightforward rules, and a vast network of non-stop flights, but it also refuses to nickel-and-dime passengers with endless baggage fees. Southwest's famous "bags fly free" policy lets you check two bags without shelling out extra cash — a rarity in an industry that loves squeezing every last penny from travelers. Need to change or cancel a flight? No problem. Southwest doesn't slap you with ridiculous fees for life's curveballs. Sure, you might pay a fare difference, but that's as bad as it gets.
It's no wonder Southwest has a loyal fanbase. In 2024, it snagged the top spot for Economy Class Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study — for the third year running, no less. This award covers everything from onboarding experience to value for money, friendliness of the staff, and overall trustworthiness, all of which Southwest seems to nail.
Over on Reddit, the love for Southwest is just as real. "Mainly because [of] the gate agents and flight attendants," one user said as to why they're loyal to the airline. "For the most part they seem like they like their jobs and are friendly and helpful. A lot of the employees of the bigger carriers seem to be miserable." Another noted, "Swa is the only one who flies direct where I want to go. They are affordable and flexible. Where else can you cancel a flight and get the credit when you cancel 2 hours before the flight." And so Southwest may not have a shiny shelf like Delta, but it knows how to make flying painless — and isn't that what really matters?