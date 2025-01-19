One Of New York's Highest Adirondack Peaks Is A Challenging Hike With Rewarding Summit Views
As the largest protected area in the lower 48 states with over 2,000 miles of hiking trails and 46 mountains that qualify as "high peaks," New York's Adirondack Mountains are often called the gateway to the outdoors. The Adirondacks are especially wonderful because they have something for everyone, from small and charming mountain towns to hikes of all levels that end in breathtaking views. One hike that definitely delivers on the gorgeous scenery — although it more difficult than most — is the stunning trek up to Rocky Peak Ridge. Standing at a height of 4,420 feet, Rocky Peak Ridge is one of the 46 High Peaks and is the 20th-tallest summit in the Adirondacks.
However, what makes Rocky Peak Ridge special is that, unlike some of the other High Peaks, this hike offers incredible 360 degree views not only from the top of the mountain but also most of the way up. The reason for this is that the trail up to the top follows a mostly-open ridge line which requires some rock scrambling and steep ascents, but also offers unobstructed views of the surrounding forest-covered mountains. Although the hike up Rocky Peak Ridge is most often described as challenging and more suited for experienced hikers, those who have completed the trail often cite it as one of the best hikes in the Adirondacks, especially in autumn when the fall colors are on full display. So, if you want to try out this scenic hike, here's what to know before you go.
The two trails up Rocky Peak Ridge
The first thing you need to decide when planning your hike up to the stunning Rocky Peak Ridge is which trail you'd like to take there. Generally, there are two options. The most popular choice is the trail that starts from Route 73 near Keene Valley and takes you up first to Giant Mountain and then down the ridge line and back up to Rocky Peak Ridge. This hike is considered to be difficult and is a 7.5-mile out-and-back trail that is quite steep with an elevation gain of over 4,000 feet and some rock scrambling required. However, if you are up for the challenge, it is worth it for the scenery. As one reviewer on AllTrails described: "Almost the whole ascent to Giant has stunning views. The out and back to Rocky Peak Ridge was pretty quick with another great view on that summit."
The second trail is less-traveled and more popular with experienced hikers who want a longer route with more summits. This one starts in New Russia on the East Trail from Route 9 and passes over Mason Mountain, Bald Peak, and Marie Louise Pond before reaching Rocky Peak Ridge. This trail is quite a bit longer than the first option ringing in at a little under 12 miles roundtrip. It is also steeper, gaining a total of 4,700 feet. Because of this, this trail is labeled as strenuous and is considered to be best for experienced hikers. However, if you are a veteran hiker with plenty of time on your hands, this path up to Rocky Peak Ridge will make for a truly exciting day outside. As one reviewer on AllTrails explained: "This hike is no joke! Quite difficult but very rewarding with views almost the entire time!"
Where to stay and what to do nearby
Because the hike to Rocky Peak Ridge gets you above the tree line and offers stunning views of the surrounding area, it is popular during clear days and the parking lot can fill up early. Because of this, it may be a good idea to stay the night nearby before you plan to complete your hike so you can wake up and get to the parking lot early.
If you pick the shorter trail up to Rocky Peak Ridge that goes over Giant Mountain, then the best place to stay is Keene Valley. Keene Valley is a charming mountain town that is fondly known as the "Home of the High Peaks" and is located only a six-minute drive from the trailhead. The town also contains plenty of cute lodges and bed and breakfasts. On the other hand, if you plan to take the longer way up to Rocky Peak Ridge, then the best place to stay is Elizabethtown which is only a 10-minute drive from the trailhead in Little Russia and has plenty of accommodation options like the Deer's Head Inn and the Namaste Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Because this hike is located in the heart of the Adirondacks High Peaks region, there is plenty to do nearby. For more outdoor adventure, make sure to check out Ausable Chasm, which is also known as the "Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks," and is only a 40-minute drive away. Around 30 minutes from the chasm, you'll find the cozy and charming mountain town of Jay which is the perfect place to escape and relax after a tough day of hiking.