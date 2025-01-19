One Of New York's Highest Adirondack Peaks Is A Challenging Hike With Rewarding Summit Views

As the largest protected area in the lower 48 states with over 2,000 miles of hiking trails and 46 mountains that qualify as "high peaks," New York's Adirondack Mountains are often called the gateway to the outdoors. The Adirondacks are especially wonderful because they have something for everyone, from small and charming mountain towns to hikes of all levels that end in breathtaking views. One hike that definitely delivers on the gorgeous scenery — although it more difficult than most — is the stunning trek up to Rocky Peak Ridge. Standing at a height of 4,420 feet, Rocky Peak Ridge is one of the 46 High Peaks and is the 20th-tallest summit in the Adirondacks.

However, what makes Rocky Peak Ridge special is that, unlike some of the other High Peaks, this hike offers incredible 360 degree views not only from the top of the mountain but also most of the way up. The reason for this is that the trail up to the top follows a mostly-open ridge line which requires some rock scrambling and steep ascents, but also offers unobstructed views of the surrounding forest-covered mountains. Although the hike up Rocky Peak Ridge is most often described as challenging and more suited for experienced hikers, those who have completed the trail often cite it as one of the best hikes in the Adirondacks, especially in autumn when the fall colors are on full display. So, if you want to try out this scenic hike, here's what to know before you go.