One Of New York's Best Mountain Ranges Is An Awe-Inspiring Gateway To The Outdoors

About six hours from the chaos and crowds of New York City are some of the most beautiful mountainous forests in the United States. The Adirondack Mountains are an incredible escape into the wild. Adirondack Park is actually the largest park in the continental United States. It's a staggering 6 million acres — larger than the state of New Jersey — and while it's dotted with quaint little lake towns with views of the mountains that see millions of visitors per year, huge swaths of it feel like true wilderness.

Whether you regularly spend your weekends mountain climbing or prefer taking in pretty scenery through your car windshield, the Adirondacks can be a perfect gateway to the outdoors. Avid hikers can explore the Adirondack High Peaks, those looking for peace and quiet can take a boat out on the Great Sacandaga Lake to watch the sunrise, and those who just want a glimpse of some beautiful scenery without venturing too far into the great outdoors can admire the mountains while antiquing in Lake George.