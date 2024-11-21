One Of New York's Best Mountain Ranges Is An Awe-Inspiring Gateway To The Outdoors
About six hours from the chaos and crowds of New York City are some of the most beautiful mountainous forests in the United States. The Adirondack Mountains are an incredible escape into the wild. Adirondack Park is actually the largest park in the continental United States. It's a staggering 6 million acres — larger than the state of New Jersey — and while it's dotted with quaint little lake towns with views of the mountains that see millions of visitors per year, huge swaths of it feel like true wilderness.
Whether you regularly spend your weekends mountain climbing or prefer taking in pretty scenery through your car windshield, the Adirondacks can be a perfect gateway to the outdoors. Avid hikers can explore the Adirondack High Peaks, those looking for peace and quiet can take a boat out on the Great Sacandaga Lake to watch the sunrise, and those who just want a glimpse of some beautiful scenery without venturing too far into the great outdoors can admire the mountains while antiquing in Lake George.
Exploring the Adirondacks for hikers at all levels
For some, the Adirondacks are a place to push themselves to the limits and challenge themselves to reach the top of this mountain range's highest peaks. While it may not have the height of the towering Rockies, there are 46 mountains over 4,000 feet, and seeing the view of the wilderness spread out below each of them is at the top of many people's bucket list. While you may not be committed to hiking up them all, skilled hikers who love a scramble that can feel like rock climbing will love making their way up the tricky Trap Dike route to the summit of Mount Colden.
However, for those who want to explore the natural beauty of the region without the risk and physical exertion, there are plenty of easier hikes to explore. These include the Shelving Rock Falls & Shelving Rock Summit hike, which take you along the shores of Lake George, by a waterfall, and to higher ground to see the views in under two hours of relatively easy hiking. The Adirondacks also have some excellent hiking trails for wheelchair users, including many routes in the John Dillon Park, like Handsome Pond Trail, which is all gravel and wooden boardwalk.
Outdoor adventures in every season
There are many exciting adventures in nature in every season, whether or not you enjoy hiking in the wilderness. In the springtime, you can experience some of what the forest has to offer, from food to wildlife. After checking out the incredible birding in the area (possibly at the Boreal Birding Festival), you can head to the Adirondack Coast Maple Weekends to see demonstrations of how maple syrup is made — and, of course, taste the final results. In the summer, when you're done swimming in the refreshing Split Rock Falls, you can enjoy the booms, scents, and flavors of Hopenhagen Farm's lavender festival.
This region is particularly popular for finding activities to immerse yourself in the New York fall season, when the mountains burst into oranges, yellows, golds, and reds. It's not the only spectacular colorful display in town, however. If you time your trip right, you can see the vibrant hot air balloons soaring through the sky at the Adirondack Balloon Festival [pictured]. The winter certainly can be snowy in the Adirondacks, but you can enjoy cozy Christmas vibes by walking through Lake Placid or embrace the cold at the sculpted ice palace at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.