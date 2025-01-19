Get Two-For-One On Your Next Caribbean Break With This New Charter Flight Route

Caribbean island hopping can be long-winded. Routes between neighboring islands are elongated by stops in other, farther countries. Interisland ferries exist only in small patches of the region. Plane tickets can rise to incredibly high prices, considering the distance traversed. A shift towards increasing the accessibility of Caribbean travel is being made in 2025, with airlines increasing their routes across the region. One such introduction was the official launch of Charter Air Direct in December 2024, which opened up a direct 30-minute flight route between San Juan, Puerto Rico and the island of Anguilla. Wrapping two Caribbean tourist destinations you should have on your radar into one vacation package, a new charter route is offering a two-for-one experience of the lively culture and pristine beaches of the islands.

San Juan, Puerto Rico's colorful capital, serves up a lively slice of Latin culture within close proximity to the continental U.S. Travelers curious about the history of the region, the contemporary art and music of the Caribbean, or the exceptional food dished up by the Boricuas can indulge their cultural curiosities on the first leg of the charter route. Traveling onwards to Anguilla, sunseekers can splay out on white Caribbean shores, kept pristine by the island's limited international connections. Pack the whole family for a trip that will suit everyone's idea of an idyllic Caribbean break.