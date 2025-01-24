The Most Spectacular Golf Courses In Europe, According To Expert Tour Operators
From balmy links on the Mediterranean coast to panoramic greens wedged amid Alpine peaks, Europe has no shortage of high-caliber golf courses surrounded by picturesque scenery. Some of these are private country clubs accessible only to members and their guests, but many magnificent European courses welcome the public. While playing a round at these striking sites, visiting golfers become familiar with some of the continent's most gorgeous terrain.
To help compile this list of spectacular golf courses across Continental Europe, we drew on the expertise of two experienced players who organize European golfing tours for international vacationers. Bill Hogan, the business development manager of Premier Golf, has played in nearly 60 countries while working in luxury golf travel for over 30 years. Nicholas Boekdrukker is the owner and operator of LGT Golf, providing guided golf vacations across Europe and Asia, with a specialization in arranging course excursions for river-cruise passengers.
All courses featured here provide opportunities for anyone to play, though some may require a handicap certificate. This list excludes the amazing golf courses of the U.K. and Ireland, which typically belong to a separate category of European golf travel. Enjoy this collection of breathtaking settings for a once-in-a-lifetime round. These are fantastic, whether visiting Europe for an international golf vacation or just spending a day at the local links while staying at an Old World travel destination.
Adamstal Golf Club, Austria
Lushly forested foothills of the Austrian Alps envelop the curvaceous fairways of Adamstal Golf Club, located a little more than an hour's drive from Vienna. This meticulously maintained club offers a 19-hole Championship Course and the 9-hole Wallerbach Course, with the former being a favored spot for Boekdrukker. "The Championship Course features rolling fairways, strategic bunkering, and panoramic views that make it a must-play course," he says.
Course designer Jeff Howes incorporated the rugged features of this Alpine terrain into the layout of every hole, transforming stone outcroppings into tricky obstacles. Pro golfers have plenty of good reasons to enjoy Adamstal's varied settings, but multiple tees for each hole provide accessibility for players of every skill level. According to Boekdrukker, Adamstal features a "challenging layout that follows the natural contours of the land." This means you may find your ball perched high amid steep roughs or at the bottom of deep bunkers. Adamstal also offers reasonably priced on-site accommodations in charming chalets and a rustic restaurant showcasing even more Alpine vistas.
Real Club Valderrama, Spain
As an esteemed tournament site that has hosted the Ryder Cup, Volvo Masters, and World Golf Championships, Real Club Valderrama is well-established in the professional golf world. However, its sun-kissed location along Spain's Costa del Sol near Málaga makes it appealing to casual players as well. While the course is technically a private club, visitors are welcome Monday through Friday.
Hogan admires these links for the great care put into preserving the course's magnificent design. Designer Robert Trent Jones Sr. ensured this task while taking care to preserve the property's hundreds of twisting cork oak trees native to this region. "Known for its meticulous conditioning and opulent clubhouse, Valderrama is considered the best course in Spain," he says.
"When in Southern Spain, by all means, schedule a day at Valderrama because it's the closest you'll get to an Augusta National experience in Continental Europe." While playing here, keep an eye out for the many colorful birds and other animals that call this course home. Valderrama has operated as an environmentally sustainable wildlife sanctuary since 1991.
Bernardus Golf, Netherlands
The peaceful atmosphere of Bernardus belies the cunning design of this 18-hole heathland course dreamed up by Kyle Phillips and opened in 2018. Carefully carved into Holland's sandy plains, Bernardus presents deceptively alluring bunkers and unexpected water hazards for golfers seeking the extraordinary. Anyone can step inside the ultra-modern clubhouse to arrange a day membership that provides full use of the course. On the other hand, non-golfing partners are welcome to enjoy other Bernardus amenities — like the heated outdoor pool, sauna, and gym — for free.
Hogan and Boekdrukker are big fans of Bernardus, which will host the 2026 Solheim Cup — the most prestigious championship of women's golf. Hogan appreciates the course's tournament-level difficulty, serene location in the Dutch countryside, and its "wonderful lodge for guests" that features modern furnishings decorated with minimalist grace. According to Boekdrukker, "the course offers a challenging yet accessible experience for golfers of all levels, with its strategic design and stunning natural beauty."
Costa Navarino, Greece
Mediterranean splendor surrounds golfers at this sprawling coastal resort in the sunny Peloponnese region of Greece. Costa Navarino's upscale stone accommodations are tucked beneath rooftop gardens to blend into hills gently ascending from the sea. You'll find The Bay Course along the water's edge, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Hogan ranks playing it to be "among the prettiest golf experiences in the world."
Most Bay Course tees overlook wide-ranging seaside landscapes rising to nearby mountains. Coast-hugging greens provide sweeping perspectives over the Bay of Navarino, with the ancient city of Pylos visible in the distance, while other holes involve drives through box canyons. "It's hard to beat the stunning vistas and fun factor at The Bay Course," says Hogan.
To nourish this experience, players are encouraged to pick and eat ripe fruit they may encounter on foliage alongside the course. These include centuries-old olive trees lining the links — it's hard to imagine a more Mediterranean amenity. Costa Navarino also offers rentals of full TaylorMade sets for visitors who leave their golf clubs and gear at home.
Olgiata Golf Club, Italy
Over many centuries, the wooded terrain of Olgiata Golf Club — just past the outskirts of Rome — was stomped on by barbarians, gifted between aristocrats, and occupied by thoroughbred racehorses. Since the early 1960s, this course has exuded Italian charm, from the sleek bar to the fairways lined by umbrella pines. The serene parkland grounds feature intriguing elevation changes, unusual water hazards like slender creeks, multiple tee options, and fast greens.
Boekdrukker recommends playing on Olgiata's West Course, which was thoroughly renovated by Jim Fazio in 2010. He notes, "The combination of its historical significance, challenging layout, and beautiful setting makes Olgiata a standout destination for golfers." This club has repeatedly hosted the Italian Open and World Cup, but Olgiata welcomes the public with advance booking. While playing Olgiata's 27 holes, don't forget to admire the tile-roofed villas surrounding the course, completing the sensation of golfing in a timeless Italian scene.
Saint-Germain Golf Course, France
Pioneering designer Harry Colt imparted his characteristic style when shaping the wooded holes of Saint-Germain Golf Course, welcoming players near Paris since 1922. Since then, many changes have swept through this historic playing field — horse-drawn mowers no longer cut the grass. However, the tranquility of this graceful facility still provides a memorably unique setting for golfers who seek an iconic European experience. While this is a members' club, on designated days, visitors who meet handicap requirements can play on Saint-Germain's 18-hole main course. Players of any skill level can enjoy the 9-hole Genêts Course.
The layout of Saint-Germain is largely flat, though its carefully placed 116 bunkers provide plenty of pitfalls for golfers to dodge on the main course. "The course's classic parkland style, combined with its rich history of hosting the French Open and other international tournaments, makes it a favorite," says Boekdrukker. He emphasizes that Colt's design inspires Saint-Germain players to think carefully about every shot. "The meticulous maintenance and the natural beauty of the surrounding forest add to its allure."
Penati Golf Resort, Slovakia
Drive into the rolling countryside a short distance north of Bratislava to discover Penati Golf Resort. It is Slovakia's grandest golfing destination, with two 18-hole courses welcoming visiting athletes and fun-seekers. Amid views of Carpathian foothills peeking above the course's thick pine canopy, golfers traverse Penati's sandy terrain that features Central Europe's longest hole — stretching 712 meters — alongside large water hazards and undulating greens. Helpfully, Penati rents out full sets of clubs and other equipment for anyone arriving without all the gear every traveling golfer wants on vacation.
For Boekdrukker, the Heritage Course — designed by Jonathan Davison and opened in 2013 — is the primary destination at Penati. "The layout, with its two returning nine-hole loops, offers a variety of challenges and opportunities for running shots," he says. The traditional island design of Penati's Heritage Course makes this an eye-catching setting for engaging rounds. Meanwhile, contemporary on-site apartments provide multi-day guests with tasteful accommodations overlooking the lakefront fairways.
Terras da Comporta, Portugal
Portugal's sandy coastal soils presented a perfect opportunity for David McLay Kidd to design an outstanding new links course, which opened in October 2023 to widespread acclaim. The refined facilities of Terras da Comporta are built with contemporary style and natural materials that blend into the surrounding landscape. Here, the Dunas Golf Course draws numerous international golfers and awards for the beautiful melding of its world-class holes and the region's natural features.
The duneland that encompasses this course emerges strikingly around its fairways, as several holes seem surrounded by sand and scrub instead of roughs. While the layout has ample opportunities for seasoned golfers to test their skills, it's also forgiving for more relaxed players who primarily aim to enjoy this unique terrain and the club's upscale atmosphere. "This is the hottest new course in Continental Europe, featuring gorgeous golf links with visitor-friendly amenities," says Hogan, adding that Dunas might just "be considered the best golf course in Continental Europe before long."
PGA National Czech Republic
A few miles southeast of Prague, the Czech Republic's premier golf destination welcomes the public to play 9 or 18 holes on a high-caliber course completed in 2020. Designed by Kyle Phillips, the Troon-managed PGA National Czech Republic is already an esteemed tournament site. The course is also notable for its seamless integration with the surrounding countryside and environmentally conscious maintenance practices.
Beyond the course's technical qualities, the wide-open spaces and natural features of PGA National Czech Republic make this an invigorating place to golf, according to Boekdrukker. "The layout features a variety of strategic challenges, including oak-studded valleys, streams, and wetlands." Boekdrukker continues, "The course's high standards and ability to host international tournaments make it a top choice." Make sure to explore the clubhouse — a freshly renovated chateau dating back to the early 1800s. It offers a show-kitchen restaurant, a refined lounge, and a pro shop stocked with an array of high-quality golf gear and apparel.
Circolo Golf Villa d'Este, Italy
Step into a cinematic setting at this majestic course engraved into the hills near Lake Como. For nearly a century, Circolo Golf Villa d'Este has reigned among Italy's most prestigious golfing destinations, drawing international royalty and hosting the Italian Open a dozen times. The steep layout of these grounds resulted in a relatively short course featuring six par-3 holes and a few par-4s, but Villa d'Este still presents plenty of challenges with its deep bunkers and sloping fairways walled in by towering pine and ash trees.
Hogan considers a round at Villa d'Este "the best golf experience in Italy," remarking that it reminds him of playing at San Francisco's equally historic Olympic Club. "The hilly landscape and tree-lined fairways demand precision around the course, and that makes up for the lack of length by modern golf course standards." The course ends with an elevated green beside the picture-perfect clubhouse. There, guests can lounge in plush armchairs while admiring the forested course through archway windows or dine at an awning-shaded table on the upper-story balcony with panoramic views.
Royal Hague Golf & Country Club, Netherlands
From the vantage point of the first tee, overlooking a broad swath of the course, players at Holland's Royal Hague Golf & Country Club recognize that considerable tests of skill lie ahead. This links-style course situated on a dramatically undulating dune landscape is notable for what Boekdrukker describes as a "variety of challenging holes that require thoughtful play." Because of the unpredictable nature of the terrain, expect to encounter numerous surprises and blind shots while making your way around these 18 holes.
Beyond the intriguing layout, the carefully maintained grounds of Royal Hague make it "a standout course that offers a firm and fast golfing experience like no other in the Netherlands," says Boekdrukker. The steep grades and long fairways of this course offer difficult stretches that casual players may find arduous, but the experience is well worthwhile for travelers seeking classic European golf excellence. Visitors can play at Royal Hague from Mondays through Thursdays and before 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Cabot Bordeaux, France
Intoxicating views of rural French landscapes envelop players in the 18-hole courses at Cabot Bordeaux. This sophisticated golf facility makes the most of Bordeaux's celebrated terroir by providing two distinct course styles in one place. The traditionally designed Châteaux Course has an enchanting heathland layout and compacted playing surfaces. The Vignes Course, meanwhile, is a parkland destination with Scottish features like fairways lined by gorse and heather.
Either option provides ample choices and challenges for golfers of varied skill levels, but Hogan prefers the Châteaux Course, which he considers ideal for a round played on foot. "Situated in the heart of the world's most famous wine region ... the holes are cleverly named after the various wines produced in the region." The course's resort amenities are another enticing reason to visit Cabot Bordeaux, which offers a combination of golf adventures with spa and restaurant experiences. You'll enjoy regional cuisine and fine libations selected from a voluminous wine cellar, allowing guests to dine like locals while in France.
West Cliffs Golf Course, Portugal
The sound of crashing waves provides a soothing soundtrack for an epic round at West Cliffs, a five-star golf resort overlooking the Atlantic. Found a short distance up the coast from Lisbon, these links are painstakingly integrated into Portugal's oceanfront geography. It features sand-lined fairways and dramatically sloping greens, presenting considerable obstacles to negotiate amid a breathtaking setting framed by pine thickets. Per Boekdrukker, "The natural terrain was preserved as much as possible, creating a challenging and visually stunning golfing experience."
Since first welcoming the public in 2017, West Cliffs has earned multiple awards for Cynthia Dye's intricately planned layout of this par-72 course. He notes, "It is currently ranked among the top golf courses in Portugal and has been recognized as one of the best new courses in the world." Other resort amenities include accommodations in private villas and modern apartments, rentals of all necessary holiday golf gear, and a clubhouse restaurant with sweeping ocean vistas that serve sophisticated regional cuisine.
Golf Eichenheim, Austria
The hills are alive — and posing quite a challenge — at one of Austria's most picturesque golf courses, located within a serene valley of the Tyrol province. Golf Eichenheim incorporates the region's thick woods, fast-flowing streams, and vertiginous slopes into its particularly demanding par-71 course designed by Kyle Phillips. Golfers who typically prefer to walk the course will immediately be tempted to rent a cart after seeing the steep grades that await them from the first tee.
"You'll need to be a mountain climber to walk this," confirms Hogan, who calls Golf Eichenheim "a rollercoaster ride through some of Austria's most beautiful countryside." However, while plenty of challenges are posed by the long fairways carved into forested escarpments, elevated tees double as awe-inspiring vista points for admiring the surrounding Alps. Naturally, this course is closed during wintertime, when the entire region is typically blanketed in snow — but that's a perfect season to explore the best golf courses in the Caribbean.
Methodology
We selected these outstanding golf courses in Europe based on the recommendations of Hogan and Boekdrukker, who graciously participated in exclusive interviews. In addition to the attractive settings of these courses, they all boast world-class design features and full-service amenities. Since the hallowed golf destinations of the U.K. and Ireland are usually categorized as a segment of golf travel distinct from the courses of Continental Europe, we did not consider them for this article.
Online research helped provide additional background about these courses. The public is welcome at all of them, although certain destinations limit visitors to specific days of the week, and some courses require handicap certificates to play. Additionally, our fond recollections of visiting most of these countries and golfing at multiple courses in Europe — albeit at modest skill levels — were invaluable in describing the beguiling settings of these golf wonderlands.