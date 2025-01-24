The Most Spectacular Golf Courses In Europe, According To Expert Tour Operators

From balmy links on the Mediterranean coast to panoramic greens wedged amid Alpine peaks, Europe has no shortage of high-caliber golf courses surrounded by picturesque scenery. Some of these are private country clubs accessible only to members and their guests, but many magnificent European courses welcome the public. While playing a round at these striking sites, visiting golfers become familiar with some of the continent's most gorgeous terrain.

To help compile this list of spectacular golf courses across Continental Europe, we drew on the expertise of two experienced players who organize European golfing tours for international vacationers. Bill Hogan, the business development manager of Premier Golf, has played in nearly 60 countries while working in luxury golf travel for over 30 years. Nicholas Boekdrukker is the owner and operator of LGT Golf, providing guided golf vacations across Europe and Asia, with a specialization in arranging course excursions for river-cruise passengers.

All courses featured here provide opportunities for anyone to play, though some may require a handicap certificate. This list excludes the amazing golf courses of the U.K. and Ireland, which typically belong to a separate category of European golf travel. Enjoy this collection of breathtaking settings for a once-in-a-lifetime round. These are fantastic, whether visiting Europe for an international golf vacation or just spending a day at the local links while staying at an Old World travel destination.