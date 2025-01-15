The Colorado Ski Town That Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland Of Snow Sculptures

Colorado is home to some of the best skiing in the U.S., and one of its premier ski towns is Breckenridge. Located about 80 miles from Denver, in addition to offering fantastic skiing and snowboarding, it's also a great mountain destination for non-skiers. This is particularly true in January, when Breckenridge hosts the International Snow Sculpture Championships.

Every winter, teams from around the world converge on downtown Breckenridge to create the best sculpture that they can from 25-ton, 12-foot-tall blocks of snow. This year, the teams will sculpt from January 20-24, while viewing of the finished sculptures will be open from January 24-29. The level of detail that the teams are able to create using just snow and hand tools is almost unbelievable, so if you're in the area, you should see them for yourself.

Free, timed entry reservations are required to walk through the sculpture area during the day on January 25. Otherwise, the area is open 24/7, and at night, the sculptures are lit up with colorful lights. You can also watch the teams in action during the sculpting period; seeing the artwork emerge from what was once just a huge block of snow is an incredible experience.