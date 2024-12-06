Got The Lodge Bunny Blues? Here Are The Best Mountain Destinations In The Country For Non-Skiers

For many, winter means ski vacations and hitting the slopes. Yet some of us enjoy being in a snowy environment, getting cozy by the fireplace, and taking part in the après-ski without the ski. Fortunately, the U.S. is home to many wonderful ski resorts that offer a lot not just for skiers but also non-skiers.

The areas surrounding these ski resorts offer natural beauty you can explore in different ways, from ice climbing a frozen waterfall to soaking in a natural hot spring pool while taking in the landscape. They also tend to offer activities for kids and adults alike like snow tubing and snowmobiling. Some resorts have also installed alpine coasters on the mountain and everyone can appreciate the hearty mountain fare at the great restaurants that have opened to feed all the winter travelers. Whether you want to be adventurous or just relax and enjoy the snowy scenery, the ski resorts on this list are sure to please non-skiers.