Got The Lodge Bunny Blues? Here Are The Best Mountain Destinations In The Country For Non-Skiers
For many, winter means ski vacations and hitting the slopes. Yet some of us enjoy being in a snowy environment, getting cozy by the fireplace, and taking part in the après-ski without the ski. Fortunately, the U.S. is home to many wonderful ski resorts that offer a lot not just for skiers but also non-skiers.
The areas surrounding these ski resorts offer natural beauty you can explore in different ways, from ice climbing a frozen waterfall to soaking in a natural hot spring pool while taking in the landscape. They also tend to offer activities for kids and adults alike like snow tubing and snowmobiling. Some resorts have also installed alpine coasters on the mountain and everyone can appreciate the hearty mountain fare at the great restaurants that have opened to feed all the winter travelers. Whether you want to be adventurous or just relax and enjoy the snowy scenery, the ski resorts on this list are sure to please non-skiers.
Breckenridge, Colorado
Colorado arguably is the state with the best skiing in the U.S. with ski resorts like Breckenridge which is composed of five peaks of the Rocky Mountain's Ten Mile Range. Thanks to the tourism that the ski resort bring in, the surrounding area also became developed and now offers other activities that cater to skiers and non-skiers alike.
For the adventurous travelers, there's a snowcat tour to historic mining cabin and you can go dogsledding through the forest. There's also the option to go horseback riding year-round. A couple of local outfitters also offer guided ice fishing excursions on Lake Dillon.
Drink whiskey at the world's highest distillery, Breckenridge Distillery, or have fun blending your own wines at the Continental Divide Winery's tasting room (which is also the world's highest winery). You can also nurture your creative side here. Breck Create offers all kinds of art classes from metalsmithing to linocut printmaking. If you're in Breckenridge at the right time (usually in late January), the International Snow Sculpture Championships is always impressive to check out.
Big Bear, California
Big Bear Lake is a popular winter getaway for Southern California residents with two ski resorts in the city. Beyond the ski resorts, there's the lake itself, which is apparently one of the most filmed lakes in the world. While the lake will be too frozen for any water-based activity, it still makes for a beautiful landscape.
Winter activities in Big Bear will be primarily on land (or snow). Kids (and adults) can go tubing on the snow, and there are ziplining and alpine coaster for those looking for some adrenaline rush. Many people also come to Big Bear to go off-roading. Big Bear Off-Road Experience can guide and teach people how to drive off-road in a jeep.
For something more relaxing, Ritual Provisions at Mystic Moto in the village offers candle making workshops where you can blend your own scents. Those who want to get some outdoor time in the snow can go snowshoeing or horseback riding. Before you leave, pay a visit to Captain's Anchorage, an old-timey steakhouse that's known to be haunted (the servers will be able to tell you their own ghost stories).
Telluride, Colorado
Telluride is a historic mining town in Colorado that is a National Historic Landmark. It also has the only free gondola ride in the country, which takes you from the town to the mountain village. The red brick buildings and Victorian homes from the 19th century make downtown Telluride a fun area to stroll around in. For history buffs, the Telluride Historical Museum is worth spending an hour or two exploring.
There are plenty to do on the snow in Telluride without skiing or snowboarding. You can go snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, go on a sleigh ride or try your hands at ice climbing in nearby San Juan Mountains,
With live music, comedy festivals and other community events, there's always some sort of entertainment going on in town. Then, when you need a break from all the fun and adventures, about an hour away, you can soak in hot spring pools in the town of Ouray, which has four properties offering hot spring pools and spas.
Taos, New Mexico
Taos is a town in New Mexico's high desert that is about 30 minutes away from Taos Ski Valley which is known among skiers for its steep terrain. While the ski resort draws a lot of advanced skiers, the town is worth visiting, even in the winter.
First, there's a lot of history and culture to explore. The town of Taos is also home to Taos Pueblo, a 1000-year old UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can walk around Taos Pueblo on your own, but a guided tour is offered daily and is recommended if you want to learn about the history and the people of the pueblo. Visit the San Francisco de Asis Church, which is slightly newer compared to Taos Pueblo but it was built by the Spanish in the early 1800s and is a designated National Historic Landmark.
For a different look at Taos and its surrounding area, Rio Grande Balloons offers hot air balloon rides year-round, depending on the weather and wind, just be sure to dress appropriately.
Vail, Colorado
While many Colorado ski towns were historic mining towns, Vail was built to be a ski town to start with, so unlike the Western architecture of former mining towns, Vail Village has more of a Bavarian look to it. After all, Vail was designed to look like an Alpine village.
Between Vail Village and neighboring Lionshead Village, Vail has an impressive food scene, including Sweet Basil which has been pleasing customers with its New American cuisine for 40 years. You can also find tasting rooms from local distilleries and breweries. There is a free shuttle that runs between the two villages.
On the adventure side, Vail offers plenty of activities including snowmobile tours, ice climbing on frozen waterfalls, and dog sledding. Alpine Adventures is a rescue facility for retired sled dogs and you can go dog sledding pulled by handsome huskies.
There's an ice skating rink in the middle of Vail Village, but for something different, there's also ice bumper cars. Like the name suggests, you can glide around in bumper cars on ice for some friendly group fun at Dobson Ice Arena.
Stowe, Vermont
The mountain resort town of Stowe in Vermont is the place the von Trapp family of "Sound of Music" fame finally decided to settle in, so you can count on the beautiful scenery. The mountain trails aren't just for skiing and hiking here. Stowe also has groomed trails for fat biking. For family-friendly fun, there's an ice skating rink at the center of Spruce Peak Village which is free to the public (skates are available for rent).
Of course, there's another thing that this part of Vermont is known for year-round: beer. Some well-respected breweries are located in Stowe, including The Alchemist and Lawson's Finest Liquids, and you can also enjoy Bavarian beers at von Trapp Brewing. About half an hour away is Caledonia Spirits, known for its Barr Hill gin which is made using local, raw honey. During spring skiing season, non-skiers can instead go on maple syrup tours at sugarhouses in the area, which is a true New England experience you should do once.
Aspen, Colorado
Aspen is said to be the priciest vacation destination in the country, but it's popular for a reason. The dining scene in Aspen can be considered one of the best out of the ski towns around the country, with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a James Beard Best Chef semifinalist. Aspen also offers dining experiences where the journey is part of the draw: take a snowcat ride to dine at Cloud Nine high up in the mountains or ride on a horse-drawn sleigh to Pine Creek Cookhouse.
On the mountain, non-skiers can get their thrill on the alpine coaster through the winter, as well as snow tubing. Nearby T-Lazy-7 Ranch offers snowmobile tours, including to the scenic Maroon Bells. Being a cattle ranch, T-Lazy-7 also offers other snowmobile tours that include a lunch of wagyu burgers, made using its own grass-fed beef from the ranch.
Because Aspen tends to get the wealthy crowd, the town is also home to a great contemporary art museum, the Aspen Art Museum. Lucky for the rest of us, the museum is free to visit.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Sun Valley in Idaho was America's first destination ski resort, built in 1936. While these days Sun Valley isn't as famous as other ski resorts, all the great things that made it the first destination resort are still there.
There are a number of natural hot springs near Sun Valley which also draws people to the area, especially in the winter. After all, the brisk air in the winter makes you enjoy the hot spring water even more. These aren't developed hot spring resorts but natural hot springs that can be pretty remote. Most of them are free, though some charges a nominal admission fee.
One of the most unique things you can do here is to go paragliding. Fly Sun Valley offers tandem paragliding flights throughout the year and it's certainly one of the best ways to get a bird's eye view of the snowcapped mountains.
Snowmass, Colorado
Snowmass is considered Aspen's little sister as it's located less than 10 miles away, but it deserves its own entry and offers a completely different vibe than Aspen. Once you're at Snowmass Village, you can ditch your car for the rest of the trip. Snowmass Village is divided into two parts: the Base Village and the Mall, which are connected by a free gondola the locals call the Skittles because of their colors. Most of the restaurants and shops are located in the Village so there's no need to leave.
Snowmass has eight miles of groomed trails available for fat biking and there's an alpine coaster on the mountain that's open in the winter. Climbing is a big thing in Snowmass. Limelight Hotel has a 54-feet tall indoor climbing wall right inside the hotel. If that sounds too tame, go ice climbing on a frozen waterfall or hire a local guide to take you to climb the granites in the nearby climbing areas.
Back in the Base Village, an ice skating rink is open through the winter for everyone to enjoy. Alternatively, get a massage and enjoy the amenities at the spa at Viceroy Snowmass.
Mammoth Mountain, California
Mammoth Lakes and its surrounding area is home to over 100 lakes (five of them are located in the town of Mammoth Lakes itself), and their beauty can be even more striking in a wintery landscape. While some roads may close in the snow, quite a few hiking trails stay open year-round. Fly fishing is a popular activity around Mammoth Lakes and the intrepid fishermen and women keep it going through the winter.
Families enjoy tubing and sledding at Woolly's Adventure Summit and there are different snowmobiling tours offered in the area, from family-friendly ones to self-guided backcountry tours meant for experienced riders.
There are plenty to eat and drink in Mammoth Village and around the town of Mammoth Lakes. You can find everything from a hearty bowl of ramen to Nordic-inspired fine dining. Check out the local distillery, Shelter Distilling, or grab an IPA at Distant Brewing. There are also a few natural and primitive hot springs around Mammoth Lakes that you can go and soak in. There are no facilities at these hot springs and some require a bit of hiking to get to, but it's a popular activity in the area.
Park City, Utah
Park City is perhaps Utah's most famous ski town, having hosted the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and the Sundance Film Festival every year. Park City's Utah Olympic Park is not just a place to see the history of the Olympics, but you can also take a ride on the comet bobsled with a professional. The ride lasts less than a minute but it certainly is a thrill.
Just outside of Park City, you can experience one of the most unique yoga sessions of your life: a stand-up paddleboard yoga class inside a crater. Yes, Park City Yoga Adventures offers yoga classes inside Homestead Crater, which is protected from the elements so you'd stay warm in the winter (you might end up in the water, but don't worry, it's warm). You can also combine it with a hike or snowshoeing.
Back in town, don't miss a visit to High West Saloon, the saloon run by High West Distillery, which is known for its whiskies.
Jay Peak, Vermont
Jay Peak is one of the best ski resorts to bring kids who don't ski, because it's home to Pump House, the only indoor waterpark in Vermont which means that the waterpark is open through the winter. The waterpark is not just for kids, adults can also try flowriding. Jay Peak Resort is also one of the few ski resorts where you can try something called ski bikes with a guided experience. The SNO-GO ski bikes are like a three-wheeled bike, but with skis instead of tires.
For a more mellow day, Jay Peak also has an ice skating rink or you can head out for a dogsledding tour nearby. Afterwards, detox inside a salt cave at Vermont Salt Cave Spa.
Jay Peak is isolated, even compared to other Vermont ski resorts, but local events like the Wintershine festival of holiday lights hosts special events every Saturday in December that's fun from the whole community, with fireworks, live music and food trucks.
Palisades Tahoe, California
Even if you don't ski you can take the aerial tram up to sightsee. Palisades hosted the Winter Olympics in 1960 and there is a museum at High Camp that is free to anyone who wants to check out all the memorabilia. If you don't want to spend the afternoon up the mountain, on select dates in the winter, you can instead get a relatively cheap ticket to ride up the tram to High Camp for a sunset happy hour. The ticket includes a champagne toast and an antipasto platter.
Tubing gets a fun twist at Palisades with disco tubing. Think tubing with lights, lasers and a live DJ. Of course, there's Lake Tahoe itself. The large lake is scenic year-round, and when the road conditions permit, a road trip to other parts of the lake like Emerald Bay State Park is a must. Just make sure your car is winter ready.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Its proximity to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park is one reason why Jackson Hole is a great destination. With the two protected national parks nearby, there is a lot of wildlife to be found here. You can go on a wildlife tour via snowshoeing, snowmobiling, or just in a good old car. Winter sleigh ride looks a little different here since you can take one in the National Elk Refuge and you can view dozens of elk on the ride, learning about these animals along the way.
Taking the gondola or chair lift up to ski isn't the only way to see the top of the mountain here. You can take an aerial tour of the Tetons on a scenic flight, or go on a tandem paragliding flight from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
When it's time to relax, go for a soak in hot springs pools nearby at Astoria Hot Springs and Park or Granite Hot Springs Pool. Jackson Hole also has a great food scene that will keep food lovers busy on a trip here.