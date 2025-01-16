The Waters Off This Popular Hawaiian Island Are Known As 'Whale Soup'
In the winter, humpback whales migrate to the warm waters of Hawaii in the thousands; one of their favorite spots is the ʻAuʻau Channel, which runs between Maui and the nearby islands of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. They come in such impressive numbers that people will refer to this part of the ocean off the west coast of Maui as "whale soup." More formally, it's a part of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, making Maui one of the best island destinations for whale watching.
The whales begin to move here around November to breed and have their babies, and they'll stay until around March before heading back on a 3,000-mile journey toward Alaska to feed. Peak whale watching in the ʻAuʻau Channel starts around January with the chance to see new calves breaching and playing with their moms, though you have a good chance of seeing them throughout the season. You can learn more about the whales at the Sanctuary Visitor Center in Kīhei.
An important note to remember for any Maui visitors: much of the town of Lahaina, along Maui's northwest coast, was devastated by fire in August 2023, and the rebuilding process has been challenging and ongoing. Be mindful and respectful when traveling nearby.
Where and how to see the humpback whales in Maui
You can even see the humpback whales breaching right off the shore in Maui; just bring your binoculars. McGregor Point Lookout, Makena Beach Park, and Ka'anapali Beach (one of the best beaches in Maui) are all good spots. But for an even better view, you'll want to go on a whale-watching tour. Morning is typically the best time for whale watching since the water and weather are typically calmer; however, you can find tours throughout the day.
There are a number of operators offering whale-watching excursions on Maui; PacWhale Eco-Adventures is particularly well-reviewed. They run tours out of Maʻalaea Harbor with a naturalist on board to help give you more insight into the whales and their behavior. Plus, their profits help support the Pacific Whale Foundation, which is dedicated to protecting marine wildlife and ecosystems.
Paddle On! Maui, between Kihei and Makena, offers private whale-watching tours on a paddleboard or kayak. You don't need to have previous paddling experience to get out there, and kids can come, too, making it a fun family adventure. Another option is Hawaiian Ocean Sports in Wailea, which will take you to look for whales in an outrigger canoe. If you're headed out on your own to experience Maui's "whale soup," keep in mind that you're legally required to keep your distance from the whales; don't approach any closer than 100 yards. If they happen to swim towards you, stay still and don't bother them.
Book a Maui whale watching hotel package
There are some West Maui hotels that feature special whale season offers. The luxurious Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, along May's Beach, has a whale-watching combo package that includes its Myths of Maui Luau along with a VIP whale-watching trip offered by Maui Reef Adventures.
The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa on Ka'anapali Beach at Black Rock has the Kohola in Ka'anapali promotion from mid-December to mid-April. (Humpback whales are known as "koholā" in Hawaiian.) Book an oceanfront room for three or more nights, and you'll get all kinds of goodies, including a $150 dining credit, binoculars to use during your stay to help you spot whales from your room or the beach, and signed copies of two whale coffee table books. The resort also donates a portion of profits from the package to Whale Trust Maui, a marine research non-profit.
Whether out on the water or from the beach, getting a chance to see this incredible gathering of whales off the west coast of Maui is truly a magical experience. It's probably one of the best things to do on your Maui vacation, and on an island full of beauty, that's saying a lot!