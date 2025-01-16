The Waters Off This Popular Hawaiian Island Are Known As 'Whale Soup'

In the winter, humpback whales migrate to the warm waters of Hawaii in the thousands; one of their favorite spots is the ʻAuʻau Channel, which runs between Maui and the nearby islands of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. They come in such impressive numbers that people will refer to this part of the ocean off the west coast of Maui as "whale soup." More formally, it's a part of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, making Maui one of the best island destinations for whale watching.

The whales begin to move here around November to breed and have their babies, and they'll stay until around March before heading back on a 3,000-mile journey toward Alaska to feed. Peak whale watching in the ʻAuʻau Channel starts around January with the chance to see new calves breaching and playing with their moms, though you have a good chance of seeing them throughout the season. You can learn more about the whales at the Sanctuary Visitor Center in Kīhei.

An important note to remember for any Maui visitors: much of the town of Lahaina, along Maui's northwest coast, was devastated by fire in August 2023, and the rebuilding process has been challenging and ongoing. Be mindful and respectful when traveling nearby.