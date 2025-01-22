A Popular European Cruise Line Has Been Rated As One Of The Worst In The World

What's the worst cruise in the world? It's a matter of opinion, of course, but skim through the reviews on Cruise Critic, and one name stands out: Costa Cruises, ranked as "average" with only 3 out of 5 stars from 1,540 reviewers. The most recent reviews are not kind.

"... the stench of the carpets on the stairs, as well as the sewage, the ship is like a passenger toilet. The food in the buffet and restaurants is terrible, the crew is uncultured and the worst I've ever seen," said one of the cruise line's past guests. Another complained, "The food was terrible — worse than prison food — and you even had to pay for water at dinner." "The Ryanair of the Seas" was the damning verdict of another recent passenger.

That last comparison is especially apt. What budget flyer Ryanair does for air travel, Costa Cruises offers to the cruising world. On its website, an eight-day Caribbean cruise costs about $530 per person, and a two-day mini cruise from Kiel to Copenhagen is $92 per person. That's cheaper than the average hotel room in the Danish capital. With cruise enthusiasts marking their calendars to get the best rates, Costa Cruises offers attractive budget options all year round.