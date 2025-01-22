Nestled On Hawaii's Kona Coast Is A Secluded Oceanfront Resort Oozing Island Luxury
Blessed with ancient volcanoes, lush swaths of rainforest, and black sand beaches, Hawaii's Big Island brims with exciting activities. The ideal base for your next Hawaiian adventures is the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, a luxe sanctuary harmoniously integrated with the island's natural landscape. Encompassing over 800 acres along the dramatic lava rock-composed coastline north of Kailua-Kona, the Four Seasons boasts breezy oceanfront accommodations, multiple swimming pools, an 18-hole golf course, a private beach, and excellent restaurants.
The acclaimed resort appeals to all travelers, from adults looking for seclusion and privacy to families who want a range of kid-friendly activities. While the Big Island has many top snorkeling spots, the Four Seasons has King's Pond, an aquarium where amateur snorkelers can spot fish safely. Guests can learn more about Hawaii's history and culture at the resort's on-site Ka'upulehu Cultural Center, which hosts classes on lei-making, the Hawaiian language, and hula dancing. Active travelers can play a round on the tennis courts, while leisure travelers can unwind at the Hualalai Spa or lounge at one of the resort's pools or beach.
The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is located in Kailua-Kona, just a 15-minute drive north of Kona International Airport. The Big Island is a year-round destination, but the summer months often have sunny weather with temperatures averaging 86 degrees Fahrenheit and little rain. However, there are remarkable attractions that make a winter Hawaii vacation unique, such as whale watching and prime surf conditions.
Staying at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Strung along the coastline, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai offers 249 accommodations, ranging from oceanfront standard guestrooms to lavish multi-bedroom villas. The purposeful design of the property maximizes views of the ocean and expansive golf course. Perfect for couples, the generously sized standard guestrooms are outfitted in soothing neutral hues and boast outdoor terraces or balconies for fresh ocean breezes. The ground-floor rooms even offer romantic outdoor lava-rock showers. Families or larger groups will be more comfortable in one of the suites or specialty suites, some of which sprawl over 2,000 square feet. These suites seamlessly meld indoor and outdoor living with large lanais and panoramic ocean views, as well as welcoming spaces to gather and dine.
For the ultimate in privacy and luxury, the most spacious accommodations at the resort are the three villas. The beachfront bi-level Hawaii Loa Presidential Villa houses four bedrooms and includes an enormous master suite with an outdoor hot tub, direct beach access, expansive ocean views, and a food and drink credit. Booking the villa also comes with complimentary tours and activities and your own dedicated concierge. Set back from the beach is the Makoloa Villa, which can sleep up to 12 guests, with its own private pool overlooking the scenic Waiakauhi pond and plenty of space for entertaining at home. The luxurious Ho'onanea Villa offers up to three bedrooms, each with a lava rock outdoor shower and a pool and spa terrace overlooking the ocean.
What to do at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
From active thrills to leisurely pursuits, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has something for every type of traveler. The resort is anchored by multiple swimming pools, such as the adults-only Palm Grove Pool and the family-friendly Sea Shell Pool that's steps away from the sandy crescent beach lined by loungers. One of the highlights of the resort is King's Pond, a saltwater swimming pool that's home to over 1,000 fish. "The Kings Pond — was definitely an incredible spot!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We were able to meet the Eagle Ray, which just turned 28 years!"
Golfers can't miss a round at the Jack Nicklaus-designed championship Hualalai Golf Course, where the greens are surrounded by striking lava rock and the surf of the Pacific Ocean. Multiple fine dining outlets are dotted throughout the property, including the oceanfront 'ULU and its menu of pan-Asian and local Hawaiian cuisine, the Miller & Lux steakhouse, and NOIO sushi lounge.
Beyond the resort, the Big Island beckons, and the Four Seasons can arrange exciting off-site excursions, such as Hawaiian outrigger canoe trips, helicopter tours, ATV adventures, surf lessons, and stargazing at Mauna Kea. The resort also offers "Only in Hualalai" experiences,such as building your own surfboard and learning to surf with a surf champion or visiting a remote coffee farm to meet a Hawaiian blacksmith who makes specialty knives. For travelers questioning where to experience Hawaii's famous Aloha spirit in luxurious surroundings, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is the perfect answer.