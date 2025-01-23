Avoid Burning Man Crowds At Eclectic Regional 'Burns' That Capture The Festival Spirit All Year

Burning Man is not like most festivals. Built on 10 guiding tenets like decommodification, universal inclusion, self-reliance, and bold artistic expression, the week-long event transforms a dried-out lakebed in Nevada's Black Rock Desert into a festival city that looks straight out of a post-apocalyptic psychedelic fantasy. Tens of thousands of attendees supersize their creativity in preparation for the festival. Of course, those looking for surreal experiences can also consider a road trip on Nevada's Extraterrestrial Highway near Area 51.

While the stark landscape and surreal art installations are incredibly immersive, the Burning Man experience doesn't come easily. The costs of festival tickets, transport, and supplies for living in the desert for a week aren't cheap, and the experience can be physically tolling. The scale of the event, which usually pulls in over 70,000 attendees, along with the punishing desert climate and occasional sandstorms, can quickly disorient first-timers.

Attending Burning Man is daunting, so if you're curious about it but don't want to commit that kind of time and resources, there are dozens of smaller regional "burns" in the U.S. and around the world that follow the same guiding principles the original event is built on. While some are recognized by the original Burning Man Project, there are also independent festivals that are inspired by the iconic event but have their own twist on what a sustainable art and music festival is. You can choose how intensive and immersive you want the experience to be.