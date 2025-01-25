A Disgusting Issue Tourists Think They'd Only Encounter At Hotels Might Be Even Worse On Airplanes

Traveling often comes with its fair share of hiccups, but some surprises are more unwelcome than others. Between climate shifts that spark colds and the occasional stomach upset from questionable water, you might think you've covered all the bases. But apparently, there's another pest to dodge on your adventures: Bedbugs. And these tiny stowaways aren't confined to the hotels or Airbnbs you meticulously inspect. In fact, they might be lurking in the airplanes taking you to your destination. Who knew?

As it turns out, bedbugs aren't even a rarity in commercial flights — they may even thrive in them. "[Bedbugs] are more common on planes than people like to admit," Reuven Noyman, owner of plane cleaning service NYC Steam Cleaning, told Fortune. "You get a lot of bedbugs and dust mites just because people are sitting on fabric. I mean realistically it's a haven for them." So much for the New York City Department of Health's claim that bedbugs are "rarely found" on public transport.

Turkish Airlines, for instance, had not one, not two, but three bedbug-related incidents in 2024 alone, with the airline admitting that these critters really do "occasionally" show up in public spaces like planes. But they went on to assure the public that any bug-infested aircraft gets a thorough inspection and treatment.

Still, the mental image of sharing your seat with bugs isn't exactly comforting. So, what's a traveler to do when these 6-legged hitchhikers could be anywhere? Don't worry — there are ways to protect yourself from these unwelcome travel companions. Because while bedbugs might love planes, that doesn't mean you have to bring them home.