Journey Through Scenic Ranchlands, Historic Towns, And Wild West Lore On This Western Byway
Sometimes it isn't about the destination, it's about the journey. From scenic drives connecting classic New England towns on the East Coast, to unsung music-themed routes promising an unbelievably scenic road trip in the south, there are plenty of stunning and storied road trips in the U.S. just begging to be discovered. Spanning miles of enchanting New Mexico landscapes, the Billy the Kid National Scenic Byway is one such route.
Named after Billy the Kid, the notorious Old West outlaw who wreaked havoc across New Mexico in the 19th century, the route is packed with plenty of sights, and even more lore. Haunt ghost towns, explore museums and historic landmarks, and soak in miles of scenic beauty as you follow in the footsteps of New Mexico's most infamous fugitive. If you're searching for your next road trip adventure, saddle up (or gas up) for a ride through Old West history on Billy the Kid National Scenic Byway.
Step back in time to the Wild West days
Taking about two hours to complete (depending on the stops), Billy the Kid National Byway loops through 84 miles of the Lincoln National Forest, passing through small historic towns along the way. The ideal place to start is in Ruidoso Downs. There, you can visit the Billy Kid Scenic Byway Visitors Center for a history lesson and a lay of the land before beginning your drive. If you have the time, stop at the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack to experience the All American Futurity, the richest quarter horse race in the world taking place between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or try your luck at the Billy the Kid Casino.
About 20 miles east on US-70, the route splits off onto US-380, where you'll continue on to the storied town of Lincoln. Composed of over a dozen historic buildings, the Lincoln Historic Site lets you wander through well-preserved pieces of Wild West history, including the Old Lincoln County Courthouse, which holds memories of the town's violent past. Now operating as a museum, the old courthouse details the events of the Lincoln County War, a ferocious feud in which gunslinging Billy the Kid was a key character. There's even a bullet hole in the western wall of the courthouse that's believed to be connected to the outlaw's legendary escape. Admission to the Lincoln Historic Site is $7 for adults, and you can visit Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit historic sites and a Western-themed wonderland
Continuing the loop, you'll find the Fort Stanton Historic Site. Sitting on 240 acres surrounded by the Lincoln National Forest, the abandoned military fort is home to 88 buildings dating as far back as 1855, including a dining hall, a chapel, and a fire station. Though Billy the Kid has no connections to the fort, as one of the best-preserved forts from the 19th century, it's definitely worth a stop. To tour the site, you can purchase a ticket here. With operating days and hours identical to the Lincoln Historic Site's, you can easily plan to tackle both on the same day.
About 7 miles west awaits the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan. Named after the beloved bear that became a symbol for forest fire prevention, the park features acres of natural beauty, a small Smokey Bear Museum dedicated to the advertising icon, and the real-life Smokey's final resting place where he is surrounded by the forest he once called home.
Traversing past miles of scenic ranchlands and verdant forests, loop your way back to Ruidoso Downs and be sure to make a stop at Flying J Ranch in Alto. The Western-themed wonderland features chuckwagon suppers, live country music shows, pony rides, and gunfight reenactments that hearken back to Billy the Kid's glory days.