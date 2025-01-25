Journey Through Scenic Ranchlands, Historic Towns, And Wild West Lore On This Western Byway

Taking about two hours to complete (depending on the stops), Billy the Kid National Byway loops through 84 miles of the Lincoln National Forest, passing through small historic towns along the way. The ideal place to start is in Ruidoso Downs. There, you can visit the Billy Kid Scenic Byway Visitors Center for a history lesson and a lay of the land before beginning your drive. If you have the time, stop at the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack to experience the All American Futurity, the richest quarter horse race in the world taking place between Memorial Day and Labor Day, or try your luck at the Billy the Kid Casino.

About 20 miles east on US-70, the route splits off onto US-380, where you'll continue on to the storied town of Lincoln. Composed of over a dozen historic buildings, the Lincoln Historic Site lets you wander through well-preserved pieces of Wild West history, including the Old Lincoln County Courthouse, which holds memories of the town's violent past. Now operating as a museum, the old courthouse details the events of the Lincoln County War, a ferocious feud in which gunslinging Billy the Kid was a key character. There's even a bullet hole in the western wall of the courthouse that's believed to be connected to the outlaw's legendary escape. Admission to the Lincoln Historic Site is $7 for adults, and you can visit Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.