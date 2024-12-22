A Route In Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner' Connects Classic New England Towns On A Scenic Drive
Although Connecticut is one of the smallest states in the U.S., it is packed with travel destinations. From small, scenic coastal towns with laidback vibes to Polish-influenced cities with industrial flair, there is an array of places to discover. Connecticut has a reputation of simple being a stop on the way to New York or Massachusetts, and with miles of scenic routes granting opportunities for picturesque road trips that capture New England's charm, it's truly a beautiful state to drive through.
One of its most scenic drives is Route 169, a 32-mile long byway that connects Lisbon to the border of Massachusetts. Passing through the eastern portion of Connecticut, known as the Quiet Corner, the route boasts breathtaking countryside views, historic roadside stops, and charming villages with plenty to see. Even if you're just passing through, slow down and enjoy the serene, small-town beauty of the Nutmeg State with a drive down Route 169.
Picturesque places along Route 169
Route 169's two-lane highway is dotted with quaint farmlands and rural scenescapes, so you'll find plenty of stops along the way. On the northernmost part of the route is the picturesque town of Woodstock. If you're a sucker for historic sites, a stop at the Roseland Cottage is not to be missed. Tucked behind an enchanting parterre garden, the colorful Gothic Revival-style home was built as a summer retreat in 1846. Today, you can tour its grand, Victorian-decorated rooms and explore the country's oldest indoor bowling alley inside.
If you're fancying a bite, Woodstock has some delicious dining options off Route 169, like Sweet Evalina's Stand, a local favorite serving New York-style pizza, gourmet pies, and casual lunch and dinner fare. If you want to do a little shopping before getting back on the road, pay a visit to Scranton's Shops, which has a treasure trove of antiques and collectibles waiting to be discovered.
An array of stops along the way
Traveling south on Route 169, you'll encounter an array of stops like Lapsley Orchard Farm Stand in Pomfret and the Prudence Crandall Museum in Canterbury. Built as a schoolhouse in the 1800s, the museum is named for a heroic schoolteacher who advocated for educating black students during a time of oppression. You can see the old schoolhouse from Route 169, but you must take a tour to enter.
In Brooklyn, you'll find an abundance of historic attractions, including a 1.75-acre area dotted with old churches, Greek Revival-style homes, statues, and monuments. If you want to stretch your legs somewhere that's dead quiet, you can wander through the 18th-century Sabin Cemetery in Pomfret or take a gentle hike through meadows and forests at the Connecticut Audubon Center.
When you've reached the southernmost end of Route 169 in Lisbon, be sure to check out the Bishop House Museum, a gorgeous 19th-century home maintained by the Lisbon Historical Society. Whatever stops you make, a journey down Route 169 is an ideal way to stop and smell the roses in Connecticut.