A Route In Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner' Connects Classic New England Towns On A Scenic Drive

Although Connecticut is one of the smallest states in the U.S., it is packed with travel destinations. From small, scenic coastal towns with laidback vibes to Polish-influenced cities with industrial flair, there is an array of places to discover. Connecticut has a reputation of simple being a stop on the way to New York or Massachusetts, and with miles of scenic routes granting opportunities for picturesque road trips that capture New England's charm, it's truly a beautiful state to drive through.

One of its most scenic drives is Route 169, a 32-mile long byway that connects Lisbon to the border of Massachusetts. Passing through the eastern portion of Connecticut, known as the Quiet Corner, the route boasts breathtaking countryside views, historic roadside stops, and charming villages with plenty to see. Even if you're just passing through, slow down and enjoy the serene, small-town beauty of the Nutmeg State with a drive down Route 169.