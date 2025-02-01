One Of The Cheapest, Least Crowded Countries In Central America Brims With Unspoiled Wilderness
If you're seeking a less explored and cheaper getaway on your Central American holiday, consider Honduras. The country's natural beauty and affordable prices might be Central America's best-kept secret. Honduras, which means "depth" in Spanish, was allegedly named by Christopher Columbus after the deep water found off its coast. The country borders Guatemala to the north and west, El Salvador to the west, and Nicaragua to the east and south. It's the second-largest country in Central America, behind Nicaragua, and shares a massive stretch of coast with the Caribbean Sea in the north, including the second-largest coral reef in the world. In addition to all its natural beauty, Honduras has a fascinating culture and history, home to arguably the most vital ruin from the Mayan civilization.
However, we can't downplay the potential dangers that exist in Honduras. According to the U.S. Department of State, kidnapping, violent crimes, gang activity, and impromptu protests are legitimate threats in this beautiful country. If you decide to visit, remember that resort areas will always be better-staffed and better-equipped to protect guests than any other part of Honduras. Always be extra cautious of your surroundings, especially around ATMs and banks. Don't flaunt your wealth — keep your iPhone tucked away. And don't walk alone at night. Traveling in Honduras requires you to be vigilant and aware at all times. However, the reward is some of the most pristine nature this planet has to offer.
The most affordable Central American country to visit
Honduras is generally less developed than the other Central American countries according to the BBC, making it pleasantly affordable. From a conservative standpoint, the travel budgeting site Budget Your Trip estimates that you can get by with about $50-60 per day, which includes food, accommodation, and basic transportation. The rough daily costs for food and drinks are cheap if you do your homework and shop around, and no meal should cost you more than $20 as long as you stay away from the tourist traps.
Accommodations, especially hostels, are also inexpensive. You can get a hostel room for a little over $10 per night or a private room starting around $30 on Roatán, the most established and popular of the Bay Islands on the northern Caribbean coast. Prices for hostels are similar on the mainland, in cities like Copán, famed for its Mayan ruins, and in the capital, Tegucigalpa. If you want to spend more, you can get a three-star hotel for about under $100 per night — far less than you'd spend at a tropical resort in Costa Rica or the most expensive resorts on Roatán.
Getting around in Honduras is also affordable. While buses are cheaper, taxis are the safest option for tourists (especially after dark) within the metropolitan areas. Expect to pay a few dollars per ride. For traveling long distances, air-conditioned express buses are good options. From Tegucigalpa to the northern port city of La Ceiba, bus tickets cost below $40. Ferries from La Ceiba to Roatán and Utila cost less than that. Hiring a car will be faster and more convenient to get around the country. However, be prepared to pay anywhere from $25 to $50 per day for a car rental.
Best places to visit in Honduras
Roatán is one of the Bay Islands, off Honduras' Caribbean Coast, and is one of the country's most coveted destinations. Punta Gorda ("Fat Point") is the oldest and most established settlement on the island. The eastern part of the island is less crowded and more peaceful. We recommend the public Camp Day Beach, where you can swim and snorkel without paying an entry fee — but just know before you go that Honduras has a problem with trash on its beaches, and the busy resort island of Roatán is no exception.
The ultimate reason to visit Roatán, especially if you're a scuba diver, is for the Mesoamerican Reef system. Located on the island's southwest coast, it's an astounding marine ecosystem with over 500 species of fish, five species of turtles, and one of the world's most epic places to see whale sharks. Just off the coast of Utila, the bioluminescent wonderland, is another great dive spot. Besides diving, the island of Utila is known for its all-night beach parties.
Another claim to fame in Honduras is the Copán Ruins. The UNESCO World Heritage site is located close to the Guatemalan border and is one of the most significant Mayan sites, period. Roaming in the dilapidated but gorgeous citadel and impressive public squares is awe-inspiring, considering the bygone civilization that existed over 10 centuries ago. While in the area, visit its most famous resident: the macaw! Macaw Mountain is a sanctuary that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases magnificent and vibrant birds. Take a break from your day by indulging in some of the best chocolate at The Tea & Chocolate Place — try its chilli-flavored cacao or the brownie. For more outdoor adventures, head to the tropical jungle paradise of Pico Bonito National Park.