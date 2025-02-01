One Of The Cheapest, Least Crowded Countries In Central America Brims With Unspoiled Wilderness

Honduras is generally less developed than the other Central American countries according to the BBC, making it pleasantly affordable. From a conservative standpoint, the travel budgeting site Budget Your Trip estimates that you can get by with about $50-60 per day, which includes food, accommodation, and basic transportation. The rough daily costs for food and drinks are cheap if you do your homework and shop around, and no meal should cost you more than $20 as long as you stay away from the tourist traps.

Accommodations, especially hostels, are also inexpensive. You can get a hostel room for a little over $10 per night or a private room starting around $30 on Roatán, the most established and popular of the Bay Islands on the northern Caribbean coast. Prices for hostels are similar on the mainland, in cities like Copán, famed for its Mayan ruins, and in the capital, Tegucigalpa. If you want to spend more, you can get a three-star hotel for about under $100 per night — far less than you'd spend at a tropical resort in Costa Rica or the most expensive resorts on Roatán.

Getting around in Honduras is also affordable. While buses are cheaper, taxis are the safest option for tourists (especially after dark) within the metropolitan areas. Expect to pay a few dollars per ride. For traveling long distances, air-conditioned express buses are good options. From Tegucigalpa to the northern port city of La Ceiba, bus tickets cost below $40. Ferries from La Ceiba to Roatán and Utila cost less than that. Hiring a car will be faster and more convenient to get around the country. However, be prepared to pay anywhere from $25 to $50 per day for a car rental.