Grenada's 'Oldest And Largest Protected Area' Is A Tropical Paradise Caribbean National Park
There's nothing dreamier than a Caribbean getaway. From the Caribbean's best beaches and diverse marine life to its rich culture and delectable seafood, it doesn't get much better than this. Grenada, an island nation in the eastern Caribbean, lives up to the gold standard, with secluded beaches and a mountainous interior covered in lush rainforest. Also known as "the Isle of Spice," the air is perfumed by the scent of nutmeg and cinnamon, making it the perfect setting for a tropical getaway.
Nestled in the heart of the island is Grand Etang National Park, boasting 3,000 acres of dense tropical rainforest marked by mountaintops and waterfalls. The park was established in 1906, making it the "oldest and largest protected area" in Grenada, according to the Caribbean Protected Areas Gateway. The national park is centered around the eponymous Grand Etang Lake, a crater lake formed by a now-dormant volcano. Discover the stunning hiking trails, cascading waterfalls, and diverse flora and fauna of Grand Etang National Park.
Chase waterfalls and spot wildlife at Grand Etang National Park
The lush beauty of Grand Etang National Park is best explored on foot. The park's most loved trail (and one of the top trails in Grenada) is the Seven Sisters Waterfalls. This moderately challenging 1.3-mile hike takes visitors through dense rainforest to the basin of roaring double falls. Relax and cool off in the enchanting emerald waters while watching daredevils leap from the edge of the falls and splash into the pool below.
Grand Etang National Park is home to four of Grenada's highest mountain peaks. Mount Qua Qua is the most popular and can be summited via a 2.8-mile track. The trail takes hikers through tropical rainforest with views of Grand Etang Lake and the occasional monkey along the way. Once reaching the summit — which can be a bit of a slog when there's mud — enjoy panoramic views over the verdant landscape and the sparkling Caribbean in the distance.
After an afternoon of hiking and lounging under waterfalls, unwind on the banks of the park's centerpiece, Grand Etang Lake. While swimming isn't permitted due to unsafe conditions and conservation efforts — although there are legends that a mermaid inhabits its depths — it's a great spot to enjoy a picnic and the local wildlife. Keep an eye out for the mona monkeys — a species endemic to Africa but transported to Grenada on slave ships during the 18th century — and the tiny Grenada Frog — an endangered species found only in Grenada.
Find waterfalls and underwater sculptures near Grand Etang National Park
If the jaunt up to Seven Sisters Waterfalls sounds like a bit too much, check out Annandale Waterfall and Forest Park. Just 4 miles from Grand Etang National Park, this picturesque waterfall is surrounded by thick foliage, as water tumbles 30 feet into the basin below. The best part: The waterfall is easily accessible, with walkways and viewing platforms that are just a short walk from the entrance. Lounge in the crisp turquoise pool, or enjoy a burger and a cold beer while overlooking the falls from the adjacent treehouse-like Wild Orchid bar.
Not far from Grand Etang is another of the island's top attractions, the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park. Located on the western coast, just 7 miles from the national park, this unique sub-aquatic art exhibition is a treat for visitors. Created in 2006 by British artist Jason de Caires Taylor, the park features over 80 life-size stone statues that are slowly being integrated into the marine ecosystem, serving as an artificial reef to promote coral growth. Book a snorkeling tour to get up close and personal with the submerged sculptures — but to snorkel safely around the coral reefs, make sure you don't touch anything. Alternatively, you can admire the art from above in a clear-bottom kayak. For more underwater adventures in Grenada, check out Carriacou, a snorkeler's paradise known as the "Isle of Reefs."