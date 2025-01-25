Grenada's 'Oldest And Largest Protected Area' Is A Tropical Paradise Caribbean National Park

The lush beauty of Grand Etang National Park is best explored on foot. The park's most loved trail (and one of the top trails in Grenada) is the Seven Sisters Waterfalls. This moderately challenging 1.3-mile hike takes visitors through dense rainforest to the basin of roaring double falls. Relax and cool off in the enchanting emerald waters while watching daredevils leap from the edge of the falls and splash into the pool below.

Grand Etang National Park is home to four of Grenada's highest mountain peaks. Mount Qua Qua is the most popular and can be summited via a 2.8-mile track. The trail takes hikers through tropical rainforest with views of Grand Etang Lake and the occasional monkey along the way. Once reaching the summit — which can be a bit of a slog when there's mud — enjoy panoramic views over the verdant landscape and the sparkling Caribbean in the distance.

After an afternoon of hiking and lounging under waterfalls, unwind on the banks of the park's centerpiece, Grand Etang Lake. While swimming isn't permitted due to unsafe conditions and conservation efforts — although there are legends that a mermaid inhabits its depths — it's a great spot to enjoy a picnic and the local wildlife. Keep an eye out for the mona monkeys — a species endemic to Africa but transported to Grenada on slave ships during the 18th century — and the tiny Grenada Frog — an endangered species found only in Grenada.