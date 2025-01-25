An Awe-Inspiring Road On Maine's Rugged Coast Unveils Crystal Lakes, Forests, Shorelines, And Mountains
Few experiences embody the spirit of adventure like a classic American road trip, and there are many stunning and storied routes to make your U.S. road trip perfect. From the food and history along Highway 61 in the sweet South to the untamed beauty of Maine's rugged coastline in the North, every great road trip destination shares a common magic: Breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and memorable stops.
Maine's Acadia All-American Road is an unforgettable journey through a mosaic of natural wonders. Recognized as a National Scenic Byway, this 40-mile route begins in Trenton and loops around Mount Desert Island, home to the iconic Acadia National Park. The road promises more than a scenic drive: It's also a gateway to tranquil carriage roads — 45 miles of motor-free trails gifted by the Rockefellers — and awe-inspiring coastal views, all fueled by plenty of lobster dishes.
Along the route, travelers encounter charming towns like Bar Harbor, iconic landmarks such as Cadillac Mountain, and the natural wonders of Acadia, including glacial forests and tidal marshes. While the drive itself can be completed in about three hours, you'll likely linger longer to savor the countless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
The first half: Coastal charms and quaint towns
Every road trip begins with a bit of planning, from mapping your route to reading up on packing hacks for your road trip. Once you're ready to hit the road, the Acadia All-American Road starts along Route 3, going into the town of Trenton, a cozy prelude to the adventure ahead. Here, you can visit Trenton Grange, which hosts markets and potlucks, or grab a buttery lobster roll at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound. With your seafood feast in hand, stop at a picnic table on Thompson Island to soak in the serene views of Mount Desert Narrows and chat with rangers at the visitor center.
Crossing the causeway to Mount Desert Island, the byway takes you past the tranquil Jones Marsh, where creeks wind through reeds, and Hadley Point, a peaceful beach perfect for stretching your legs. Continue along the island's northern edge, passing through the villages of Salisbury Cove and Hulls Cove. Hulls Cove, in particular, is a gem, with its Frenchman Bay views and local artistry showcased at the Rocky Mann pottery gallery.
As the road curves southward, you'll arrive in Bar Harbor, a quintessential New England town. Stroll down its vibrant streets, lined with historic cottages and shops. Stock up on souvenirs at The Acadia Shops, check out a unique natural history collection at The Rock & Art Shop, and pick up locally made arts and crafts at Island Artisans. As you walk along the main street, you'll find restaurants serving fresh seafood and cafés selling tasty treats like blueberry pancakes and ice cream. If you plan to stay longer in Bar Harbor, consider embarking on a whale-watching excursion with Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co.
The second half: Acadia National Park
Leaving Bar Harbor behind, the Acadia All-American Road loops through the beloved Acadia National Park, ranked among the 10 most-visited national parks by National Geographic. The coastal portion of the drive, Ocean Drive, offers postcard-perfect scenery with rugged cliffs, pebble-strewn beaches, and calm coves. A highlight of this stretch is Thunder Hole, where the waves crash against the cliffs, creating a resounding boom and misty spray in a shoreline inlet.
Heading inland, Jordan Pond awaits — a peaceful lake surrounded by towering evergreens. Jordan Pond House, a restaurant perched on a hillside, offers panoramic views and traditional afternoon tea served with lobster stew and popovers on the lawn. From here, different hiking trails connect, including the 1.7-mile South Bubble Loop Trail. This moderate hike rewards adventurers with stunning vistas from small peaks and Bubble Rock, a boulder precariously balanced atop a cliff, a relic of the island's glacial past.
No trip along the Acadia All-American Road would be complete without ascending Cadillac Mountain. The summit road winds upward to breathtaking views of Mount Desert Island, dotted with pink granite outcroppings and shaped by ancient glaciers. From October to March, this peak claims the honor of being the first place the sun rises in the U.S. Before concluding your drive, stop by Sieur de Monts, a charming spot featuring a spring, scenic memorial paths, and the enchanting Wild Gardens of Acadia, home to over 400 native plant species. As you make your way back, make sure your tank is full — for your car and your spirit — because this road trip is one you'll want to relive again and again.