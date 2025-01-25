An Awe-Inspiring Road On Maine's Rugged Coast Unveils Crystal Lakes, Forests, Shorelines, And Mountains

Few experiences embody the spirit of adventure like a classic American road trip, and there are many stunning and storied routes to make your U.S. road trip perfect. From the food and history along Highway 61 in the sweet South to the untamed beauty of Maine's rugged coastline in the North, every great road trip destination shares a common magic: Breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and memorable stops.

Maine's Acadia All-American Road is an unforgettable journey through a mosaic of natural wonders. Recognized as a National Scenic Byway, this 40-mile route begins in Trenton and loops around Mount Desert Island, home to the iconic Acadia National Park. The road promises more than a scenic drive: It's also a gateway to tranquil carriage roads — 45 miles of motor-free trails gifted by the Rockefellers — and awe-inspiring coastal views, all fueled by plenty of lobster dishes.

Along the route, travelers encounter charming towns like Bar Harbor, iconic landmarks such as Cadillac Mountain, and the natural wonders of Acadia, including glacial forests and tidal marshes. While the drive itself can be completed in about three hours, you'll likely linger longer to savor the countless opportunities for exploration and relaxation.